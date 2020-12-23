The First National Bank of Ballinger

Talpa Talk 12-23-2020

by | Dec 23, 2020 | Column, Talpa Talk

Talpa Talk 12-23-2020

    Hello to All:

    It has been a quiet week out here. Hope it stays that way.  This next week is for Christmas.  I hope that everyone has a good holiday and enjoys their family and friends.  We don’t plan to travel  and for those that do, please have a safe trip.  I pray for our service guys that don’t get to make it home for the holidays.  If you should get a chance to help someone that is down on their luck and can use a warm meal, please help them if you can.  Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and we will get back together next week.

    So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

    Talpa Bob

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This