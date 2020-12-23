Talpa Talk 12-23-2020

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Hope it stays that way. This next week is for Christmas. I hope that everyone has a good holiday and enjoys their family and friends. We don’t plan to travel and for those that do, please have a safe trip. I pray for our service guys that don’t get to make it home for the holidays. If you should get a chance to help someone that is down on their luck and can use a warm meal, please help them if you can. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and we will get back together next week.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob