Veronica Valles February 06, 1960 – December 22, 2020

Veronica Valles Ford, age 60, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

Veronica was born in Winters, Texas on February 6, 1960, to Epigmenio Valles and Irene Cortez Valles.

Veronica is preceded in death by her parents; a twin brother, Benjamin Valles; and son, Robert Steven Aguilera.

She is survived by Robert Ford of Ballinger, Texas; son, Chris (Tamara) of Ballinger, Texas; son, Gabriel Aguilera (Jennifer) of San Angelo, Texas; grandchildren, Lorelai Aguilera, Barrett Aguilera, Abel and Adam Aguilera, and Emmy and Bella Glass. She is also survived by her siblings; sisters, Gracie Sanchez of Winters, Texas, Lorena Aleman of Winters, Texas, and Sandra Perez of Abilene, Texas; brothers, Randy Valles of Ballinger, Texas, Bo Valles and Bernie Valles of Winters, Texas, and Joseph Valles of Merkel, Texas.

Veronica worked at Buddy’s in Ballinger, Texas. Veronica’s wish was to not have a service and her family will honor her wish with no further services.