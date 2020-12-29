Eldoris Christine Zly August 16, 1928 – December 26, 2020

On December 26, 2020, Eldoris Christine Zly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother (who was known as Momo) went home to be with her Lord at the age of 92.

Eldoris was born in Olfen Community to Frank F. Hoelscher and Emma Wanoreck Hoelscher. She attended Olfen School thru 10th grade then graduated from St. Joseph School in Rowena. She married Herbert Leroy Goetz on January 14, 1947, at St. Boniface Church in Olfen. They moved to St. Lawrence, Tx to farm. After several years they returned to Rowena. Herbert and Eldoris were married 22 years. With this union, they had two children, Joan Goetz Lange and Herbert Steven Goetz. After Herbert’s passing, she married Edwin Zly in 1970 at St. Joseph Church in Rowena. Together they raised his daughters: Ellen Jean, Karla, Laura, Martha, Eddie, and Rebecca. Each of her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren were uniquely special to her. She loved their phone calls and visits and kept up with what they were involved in. She enjoyed going to their football and basketball games, track meets and watching the girls cheerleading at games and pep rallies. She loved cooking for the holidays. She wanted those days to be special. We will always remember her cooking wonderful meals for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas and anytime family came for visits. Nobody could make dressing as good as our Momo. She had her German tradition of making sure everyone was fed well. For 10 years, she cooked lunch for her great-grandchildren every Monday during their lunch break. She also made time to prepare a dessert or a potluck dish for church activities. Eldoris was a member of St. Mary’s Choir for over 40 years and served as St. Mary’s Altar Society secretary for many years. She belonged to Rowena Catholic Daughters, Rowena VFW Auxiliary, and the Ballinger Quilting Club. She quilted quilts for all of her children, baby quilts for grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. After retiring from Ethicon, where she worked for 25 years, she and Edwin were involved in delivering Meals to the Elderly for 20 years. On Thanksgiving, each received a loaf of her Pumpkin Bread.

Eldoris loved being active in her church. Momo set a Christian example for all of us to follow. She loved the Lord and lived by faith. She always had a positive attitude, loved to smile, loved her friends, and loved life. Her spare time was spent dancing, playing dominoes with friends, and working in her yard. She and Edwin had a long life together, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Eldoris is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Hoelscher, her first husband Herbert Goetz, brother Ray Gene Hoelscher, brother Wilbert Hoelscher, sisters-in-law Jean Hoelscher and Marjorie Hoelscher, daughter Karla Cook and sons-in-law Johnny Cook and David Duke.

Eldoris is survived by her husband, Edwin Zly; her children, Joan Goetz Lange (Dennis) of Miles, Herbert Steven Goetz (Vicki) of San Antonio, Jeanie Duke of Ballinger, Laura Brevard (Brad) of Ballinger, Martha Rose (Rick) of Ballinger, Eddie Wiese (Calvin) of Hamilton, Ohio, and Rebecca Livingston (Mark) of Colleyville; her grandchildren Dena Kalina, Marshal Lange, Lori Hannasch, Aaron Goetz, Tony Duke, Adam Cook, Heather Rogers, Russell Rogers, Kimberly Boyd, Skylar White, Matthew Wiese, Mitchell Wiese, and Karli Livingston. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her 2 brothers, Frank Leo Hoelscher and Danny Hoelscher (Peggy), and sister-in-law Janice Hoelscher, and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Eldoris on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father Yesuratnam Mulakaleti officiating. Interment will follow in Rowena, Texas at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church or Meals on Wheels on her behalf. The family wishes to thank Home Health/Hospice of Ballinger for their care and comfort the last few weeks of her life.