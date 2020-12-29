Genevieve Helen Halfmann November 30, 1930 – December 27, 2020

Genevieve Helen Hoelscher Halfmann, 90, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Genevieve was born on November 30, 1930, in Olfen, Texas to Ed & Josephine Hoelscher. She was one of eleven siblings and the last to pass away. She married the love of her life Leonard Halfmann January 1951 in Olfen, Texas. She worked side by side farming and ranching with her husband. Leonard and Genevieve shared the love of fishing and camping. They shared their life together for 28 years until Leonard’s death in 1979.

Genevieve was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved going to watch the grandkids and great-grandkids’ activities and sporting events. Genevieve spent many hours playing cards and dominoes with her friends. She was an avid quilter making quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her friends made 20 + quilts for the Rowena Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser.

Genevieve was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Christian Mothers Society, and loved being a member of the Catholic Daughters of America in which she held offices on the local and state level.

She is survived by her children, Donnie Halfmann of Ballinger, Linda Frerich, and husband Charles of Rowena. Her grandchildren, Patrick Frerich and wife Wendy of Wall, Adam Frerich and wife Amanda of Miles and Trisha Hunter and husband Jeff of Grape Creek. Great-children Isabella Frerich, Timothy (Ty) Frerich, Carson Hunter, Easton Hunter, Oliver (Ollie) Frerich, and baby sister on the way in January. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Germaine Hoelscher and Josephine Hoelscher.

Thanks to the caregivers at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab and the Ballinger Home Health & Hospice.

Rosary will be Wednesday, December 30, 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena with Mass of Burial on Thursday, December 31, 10:00 am at. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rowena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pregnancy Help Center, 2525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901, or Rowena Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 155, Rowena, TX 76875.