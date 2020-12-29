Patricia Ann McElrath Michel September 04, 1953 – December 24, 2020

Patricia Ann McElrath Michel (Patty) received her wings on December 24, 2020, at the age of 67.

Patty is survived by her husband, Charlie Michel, her son, and daughter-in-law Chris & Tania Michel, of Boerne, Texas. Whom she loved dearly. Other survivors include her mother, Betty McElrath, of San Angelo; her sister, Peggy McElrath of San Angelo, three grandchildren; Christian, Joel, and Sean, and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her special caregiver, niece, and best friend, Leslie Teague, along with her family, Ray Teague, Casey & Mattie. She was preceded in death by her father, C.A. McElrath, Delores Jo (Aunt Jo) Henderson, and Grandmother Oreana Henderson.

Patty was born and raised in Big Spring, Texas, and attended Forsan Schools until moving to San Angelo in her freshman year. She graduated from Central High School. Patty worked in the home health care field for several years until her health forced her to retire. Those who knew Patty well will miss her loud, infectious laugh that went along with her sense of humor. She loved the day trips that Leslie would take her on, as she would always say before leaving, “well come on, let’s go get lost and go on an adventure!” Patty loved pug dogs and the color purple. She is also known for her loud sneezes that “could blow the pictures off the wall”, which she was teased about her whole life. Patty loved to do for others and was always ready to help anyone she thought was in need.

There will be no service at this time, however, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. We would ask that you wear something purple in remembrance of Patty.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Ballinger Health and Rehab, Barbara, Jeff, Jan, Laticia, and all the staff that helped us through this time.