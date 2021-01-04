Millie (Stultz) Henderson May 26, 1945 – January 2, 2021

Millie Frances Henderson passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2021, at The Springs Memory Care in San Angelo, Texas. Millie was born on May 26, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to Bill Briley Stultz and Thera Williams Stultz. At the age of four years old, Millie moved to Ballinger, Texas where she graduated from Ballinger High School in 1963 and attended one year at San Angelo College. Millie married Bob Henderson in 1977 and lived in Georgetown until moving to Andrews, Texas, in 1978. She worked as a secretary for many years and finished her career as a public school secretary. Millie retired from Andrews ISD in 1993 as Secretary to the Principal at Andrews High School. She was a longtime member of Means Memorial United Methodist Church in Andrews.

Millie loved to travel in the RV with Bob and spent 31 wonderful years camping in Lake City, Colorado. She loved reading People Magazine, crossword puzzles, computer games, and playing cards. Millie loved people and made friends easily. She was blessed to have a close group of friends from her childhood days in Ballinger that she remained friends with all of her life. She also had a very special group of lifelong friends that she and Bob made in Andrews. Her greatest joy was being with family, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Scott Flanagan and wife, Mylea, of Ballinger, Texas; her daughter, Kellie Ebenstein and husband, Steve, of Midland, Texas; Todd Henderson and wife, Beth, of San Angelo, Texas; Mark Henderson and wife, Sharon, of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Lisa Baetz and husband, Charles, of Bedford, Texas. She has 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Beth Lively and husband, Jim, of Miles, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Marty Stultz of San Angelo, Texas.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Henderson, and her parents; her brother, Rex Stultz; and her sister, Bobbie McMillan.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A private family burial will be held at a later date.