Dennis Theodore Rohmfeld October 01, 1933 – January 05, 2021

Dennis Theodore Rohmfeld, Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home near Ballinger, Texas.

Dennis was born October 1, 1933, at home in Olfen, Runnels County, Texas, to Lena and Ferdinand Rohmfeld the eighth of eleven children. He grew up on the farm in Olfen and attended Olfen School.

Dennis married Lucille Elizabeth Fischer on September 15, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Dennis and Lucille had four children: Joan, John, Lucille, and Dennis, Jr.

Dennis joined the US Army in July 1954 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged July 1956. He served in El Paso, Texas, Aberdeen, Maryland, and Fairbanks, Alaska. Returning to Texas, Dennis went to work for the Texas Highway Department. Later he worked at the Goodyear Tire test field track. He retired from Goodyear and went on to raise cattle. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dennis and Lucille were members of St. Joseph Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, John Rohmfeld, and his siblings, Lucille Buxkemper, Viola Wilde, Wilbert Rohmfeld, Evangeline Sturm, Ora Mae Latzel, Sylvester Rohmfeld, Ray Rohmfeld, and Jeanette Schwartz.

Dennis is survived by his devoted wife, Lucille; daughters, Joan Tate, and Lucy Kocich and her husband, John; and by a son, Dennis, Jr. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Starla McLaurin and Kayla Woodard and her husband, Wade; three grandsons, Joshua Kocich, Matthew Kocich and Paul Kocich; three great-grandchildren, Brady Smith, Mandy Jo Woodard, and Jack Woodard; sister, Anna Marie Schwartz, and brother, Fred Rohmfeld.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Burial will follow in St Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Olfen.