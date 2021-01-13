Eugenia Beach Lange January 16, 1922 – January 08, 2021

Eugenia Beach Lange passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Westphalia, Texas to Eugene and Marie Beach on January 16, 1922.

Following the death of her father, her mother moved the family to Rowena where Eugenia attended St. Joseph School.

Eugenia married Clarence (CJ) Lange on January 5, 1942, and he preceded her in death in March 1996.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Halfmann of Olfen, Texas, Barbara and her husband Tex Halfmann of St. Lawrence, Texas, and Sandra Michalewicz of San Marcos, Texas; two sisters, Margie Zentner of Rowena, Texas and Anna Marie Haechten of Odessa, Texas; sister-in-law, Grace Beach of Rowena, Texas. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, Tracy Grimes, Tammy Curry, Tommie (David) Kubenka, Brandon (Amanda) Halfmann, Tabitha Halfmann, Lisa Michalewicz, Joey (Janet) Halfmann, Jackie (Dale) Droll, Susie (Edward) Dusek, Russell (Kim) Halfmann, Brian Michalewicz, Becky (Darin) Johnson, Jeff (Rhonda) Michalewicz; thirty-six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, past member of the Altar Society and Home Demonstration Club, the Arts and Crafts Club, and Order of the Sons of Herman where she was recognized with a Humanitarian of the Year award. She also enjoyed playing cards with her local card group.

Eugenia was a professional seamstress for many years. Among many beautiful garments, she made wedding dresses, including wedding dresses for her daughters and a granddaughter. She also made a lot of clothing for her grandchildren.

Her favorite pastimes included crocheting and embroidery, and visiting with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice.

A special thank you to all at Ballinger Home Health who took exceptional care of our mother.