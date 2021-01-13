Janet Ann Minzenmayer January 19, 1950 – January 09, 2021

Janet Ann Minzenmayer, 70, of Rowena, Texas, was reunited with her loving husband and her Lord on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She was born on January 19, 1950, to Gilbert and Leona (Lange) Ocker in Ballinger, Texas. Janet graduated from Angelo State University with a Bachelors in Science, where she then pursued a career in the medical field. She married the love of her life, Dennis Minzenmayer on April 19, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena, and together they celebrated over 50 years together before his passing. Janet enjoyed a long career as a radiology and medical lab technician. She served people at St. John’s, North Runnels Hospital in Winters, Ballinger Hospital & Clinic, but spent the longest time at both Community and Shannon Hospitals in San Angelo, Texas. Janet was known for her witty, jovial, and friendly personality. She had a way with words, and was brilliant with word puzzles and games. Janet was adventurous. She loved to travel with her husband Dennis, especially on cruises with her family and gambling trips to play video poker. Her greatest talent was music. She played the organ for years at St.Joseph’s, sang in the choir, and had a special place singing at Women’s ACTS Retreats. She especially enjoyed her time performing with the Ballinger Community Choir. Twenty years of Multiple Sclerosis took a toll on her body, but not her spirit. Throughout it all she still sang at church and stayed adventurous in traveling. Whenever she was in pain, she never complained, she would just sing or pray her way through it.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Leona Ocker, her husband Dennis, her brothers Michael and Tommy Ocker, and her sister Sharon Wilde.

Janet is survived by her sons John Minzenmayer and wife Dora of Ballinger, and Paul Minzenmayer and wife Monica of Rowena. She is also survived by her brothers David Ocker and wife Gwen of Rowena, and James Ocker and wife Charlyn of San Angelo; as well as her sister Joyce Cmerek and husband Eugene of Mereta. Janet will also be incredibly missed by her 2 grand-children and 2 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Janet on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, her mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:00 am also at St. Joseph. Fr. Ariel Lagunilla will celebrate the mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Joseph’s Church Bell Project, or to the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley.

The family wishes to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice and Jane Cook for the tender love and care of Janet.