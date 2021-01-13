Maurice John Moeller October 20, 1928 – January 10, 2021

Maurice John Moeller, 92, devoted husband, dedicated family man, protector and provider passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He was born on October 20, 1928 to Joe C. and Mary Elizabeth (Multer) Moeller in Olfen, Texas. Maurice married the love of his life, Dorine Sarah Halfmann, on November 11, 1953 and cherished 67 years together. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. His spiritual presence will continue to inspire all by his example as a devout Catholic, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Maurice proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in 1951. After, he pursued a life of farming and ranching but grabbed any opportunity to go fishing and hunting. He loved the great outdoors! He touched hundreds of lives with his laughter and humor. Never meeting a stranger, he brought a unique kick to every event he attended and added a spark of life to each person he encountered.

Maurice is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rev. Louis B. Moeller, brother Joey, and sister Lillian.

He is survived by his wife Dorine, his daughter Sharon Clifton of Fischer, son Richard Moeller and wife Joanna of Dry Hollow, son Glen Moeller and wife Brenda of Veribest, daughter Anne Halfmann and husband Steve of Lowake, daughter Juanita Casarez and husband Rey of Lubbock. Maurice is also greatly treasured by his 12 grandchildren, Jonathon Clifton, Douglas Clifton and wife Laura, Emily Moeller, Cody Moeller, Beth Owens and husband Taylor, Kendra Jones and husband Ryan, Lauren Conaway and husband Kyle, Jessica Schwertner and husband Mike, Justin Halfmann, Damien Halfmann, Bryan Halfmann and wife Abby, Isaac Casarez, and 14 great-grandchildren. He’s also survived by his sister Ruby Hlavinka of Texarkana, sister-in-law Lucille Halfmann of Eola, and sister-in-law Mary Lou Multer of Olfen.

We invite you to join our family in rejoicing with the saints and angels as we say, “So long”, to this special man who left a permanent mark etched in our hearts forever.

A rosary will be prayed for Maurice on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and his Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately. Father Ariel Lagunilla will celebrate the Mass. Maurice’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Church services are open to everyone who is comfortable attending. We respect your decision. Due to COVID precautions, a private family burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to West Texas Rehab Center or Meals on Wheels in Maurice’s name.

The family wishes to thank all his caregivers. A special thank you to Inez Gonzales and Kindred Hospice.