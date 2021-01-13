Richard Book December 22, 1923 – January 8, 2021

Richard Book, 97, a longtime resident of Miles, Texas, died on Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and caregivers

He was committed to God, family, country, and community. Richard was the youngest of eight children born on the family farm north of Miles on December 22, 1923, to John and Helen Book.

Richard graduated from Miles High School at the age of 15. He continued working on the family farm until he went to serve his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was awarded the Bronze Star for courageous service in battle as part of the Army’s 96th Division campaign on the Japanese Island of Okinawa. Upon returning from military service, he resumed farming and caring for livestock. He married Alice Glass on September 6, 1946. They shared 74 years together and resided in the Miles area.

Richard was one of the founding members of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He served as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and on many church committees.

He was very civic-minded and received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Associate Farmer Award through the Miles Young Farmers and the Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Accomplishments in Soil Conservation. He was also named a Texas Resident Conservation Farmer and a North Concho SSWCD Conservationist.

Richard served on the Miles School Board and the Concho Valley Electric Cooperative Board. He was Board Director of the Miles Citizen Bank and helped to organize the Willow Creek Water District. He was also actively involved in the American Legion and the Farm Bureau.

Surviving Richard is his wife, Alice Book; daughter, Beverly Rauschuber and husband, Don, of Austin. Richard also leaves behind grandchildren, Eric Rauschuber and wife, Lisa; Melissa McGlashan and husband, Jason; and five great-grandchildren, Madison Rauschuber, Shelby Rauschuber, Kendall Rauschuber, Jack McGlashan, and Owen McGlashan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Book; son, Glen Book; and siblings, Frank Book, Ben Book, Amelia Schniers, Felix Book, Alphonse Book, Edwin Book, and Herbert Book.

Due to inclement weather, the Rosary for Richard has been canceled on Sunday Evening. Christian Burial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Miles. Burial will follow in the Miles Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

The Book Family wants to extend special thanks to the Rumsey Family for their caring for Richard Book over the past several years.