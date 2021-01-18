Max’s Page 1-18-2021 “Knowledge”

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline….”

“Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you.”

“Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well, for it is your life.” Proverbs…

Our Bibles have many tid bits of truth like these to help us live a good and productive life. We can be wise and follow the truths shared by God or we can be foolish and ignore the wisdom from above.

I loaned a few tools out the other day to help repair a bicycle. A short time later I heard that the tools didn’t fit. Without the proper tools it was not possible to get the repairs done. Later, with the right tools the repairs were done.

God has provided us with the right tools to do His work on earth. The Word of Truth is what we need to share the Good News to a world that lives without hope. God’s Word proclaims a Jubilee to all the world. The hopeless receive hope. Those trapped in the bonds of sin can be set free by having the word planted in the heart and mind. It is the right tool to overcome the evil ways of the devil.

Using the tools properly is necessary. Even with the right tools, unless they are properly used, repairing something will have all kinds of problems. We are instructed to study and learn the Word of God. “Do you best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.” II Tim. 2:15

God’s Word equips us to accomplish all that God intends for us to do. “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.””

II Tim. 3:16-17

“Faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word of Christ.” Rom. 10:17