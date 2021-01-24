Emma Smith August 17, 1933 – January 23, 2021

Emma Lou Cowlishaw Smith peacefully passed away at her home Saturday morning. She was the first of seven children born to Herbert Cowlishaw and Marie Killingsworth; she was born August 17, 1933, in Ballinger.

She married Clovis Vernon Smith on February 27, 1953, in Ballinger, and they were blessed with four children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Clovis and Emma both struggled through life first on a farm, and later losing their home to a fire. But through all of their hardships, they worked hard and provided for their family, and never gave up on the Lord Jesus. They were faithful members of Seventh Street Baptist Church of Ballinger until their health declined. At that point, they continued to listen to church services on the radio.

Emma was most known throughout the community because of her job at the Runnels County clerk’s office where she worked until her retirement. When she was younger she had ambitions of becoming a nurse, but God had other plans, which she never questioned.

Her life and memories will forever be cherished and remembered by her children – Debra and husband Alan Watts of Ballinger; Larry and wife Sharon Smith of Ballinger; Cynthia and husband Lyndon Preas of San Angelo; and Edwin and wife Lara Smith of San Angelo – her 5 grandchildren – Jeremy Watts, Amanda Preas Hofer, Marshall Preas, Krystal Smith Ostdiek and Emily Smith Vlcek – and her 6 great-grandchildren – Aerial Watts, Emma and John Hofer, Harper and Thomas Preas, and Kylee Ostdiek. Emma also leaves behind 3 remaining siblings, brother Jim and wife Betty Cowlishaw, and sisters Ruby and husband Charles Wearden, and Martha and husband Charles Carter, and sister-in-law Sue Cowlishaw Gillar, and brother-in-law Fred Lippe. Additionally, there’s a long list of nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives will forever be changed by Emma’s presence on this earth.

Emma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Clovis; her parents; her brother Tom Cowlishaw; and two sisters, Betty Moser and Judy Lippe.

Emma’s greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and candy maker who loved life, loved her family, loved the Lord, and will forever be missed.

There will be a short visitation at Lange Funeral Home Monday the 25th from 1-2 pm followed by graveside services at Old Ballinger Cemetery at 3 pm.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and nurses at Ballinger Home Health for the many years of care and support, along with Emma’s favorite aid, Cynthia who had assisted her for almost 13 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Angelo.