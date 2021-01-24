Irene Escobar November 30, 1955 – January 21, 2021

Irene Pena Escobar, 65, of Ballinger, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born on November 30, 1955, to Cruz Pena and Juanita Medrano Pena in Ballinger, Texas. She married the love of her life, Ismael Escobar on January 5, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas. Irene was incredibly artistic, she hand-crafted many beautiful things including bracelets, personalized jewelry, and homemade rosaries. She was a woman strong in her faith in God. She enjoyed being outdoors gardening and watching the hummingbirds that she fed regularly, but above all, she loved the time with her grandchildren and family.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents Cruz and Juanita Pena, and her sisters Paula Mata and Lucy Pena.

She is survived by her husband Ismael, her son Michael Escobar and wife Vanessa of San Angelo, her daughter Joanna Escobar of Frisco, Tx, her sisters Alice Rodriguez and Dena King, and her brother Cruz Pena Jr. Irene will be missed most of all by her loving grandchildren Xavier, Miah, Brehnyn, Layla, and Jacob.

A rosary will be said for Irene at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021, with her Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger. Father Ariel Lagunilla will celebrate the mass.