Max’s Page 1-26-2021 “IT IS NOT IN MAN TO DIRECT HIS OWN STEPS”

Let me share a couple of Scriptures. The first one comes from Jeremiah. It is his prayer to the Lord over God’s rebellious people. “I Know, O Lord, that a Man’s life is not his own. It is not in man to direct his own steps. Correct me, Lord, but only with justice— not in your anger, lest you reduce me to nothing. Pour out your wrath on the nations that do not acknowledge you, on the peoples who do not call on your name.” Jeremiah 10:23-25

The second Scripture is from the apostle Peter addressing our enduring any suffering for the cause of Christ. He writes: “To this you were called, because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in His steps. He committed no sin, and not deceit was found in His mouth.” I Peter 2:21-22

I would direct our attention to the fact that the prophet of God knew that men needed God to direct their steps. Without God’s influence in man the outcome is dark and sinful. Left alone, man falls to the ways of Satan. His temptations lure men by deception. It appears right in man’s own eyes, but the end is death.

Jesus gave us a perfect example. He lived the obedient life without wavering. He overcame the Temper’s snares. He lived to glorify God in all His actions. The Father acknowledged Jesus as the One who pleased Him.

There is valid reason why it is important to come before the Lord, bow in prayer, humble ourselves before Him and listen intently upon His commands. God’s ways are higher than man’s ways. We can have the heavenly wisdom to live according to the way our Creator has directed and our steps will be made straight.

“Blessed is the Man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners, or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on His law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers.

Not so the wicked! They are like chaff that the wind blows away.” Psalms 1:1-4