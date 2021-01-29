Samuel “Sammy” Escobar December 5, 1954 – January 28, 2021

Sammy “Chame” Escobar “Superstar,” 66 of Abilene formerly of Ballinger passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene.

He was born on December 5, 1954, to Fermin Escobar Sr. and Jessie Flores Escobar in Ballinger, Texas. He lived most of his life in Ballinger and relocated to Abilene in August of 2012. Sammy was a die-hard Ballinger Bearcats and University of Texas Longhorns fan but tended to switch NFL teams from time to time. His last loyalty was to the Green Bay Packers. He never backed down from a challenge when sports were involved. He participated in many Special Olympics sports such as track, basketball, bowling, and bocce; and he earned many medals along the way. He put his heart in everything he believed in and had a special love for his family, friends, and animals.

Sammy is preceded in death by his parents Fermin Sr. and Jessie Escobar, both maternal and paternal grandparents, brother Danny Escobar, brother-in-law Eddie Lopez, sisters-in-law Maria Reyes Escobar and Socorro Maria Escobar, nephews Harry Reyna and James Nixon, great-nephew Justin Lopez, and his loyal dog Missy.

He is survived by his siblings Gloria Lopez of Joliet, Illinois, Eloise Lopez of Ballinger, Fermin Escobar Jr. of Abilene, Raul Escobar of Hutto, Josie Gomez and husband Robert (Bobby) of Ballinger, Alex Escobar of Amarillo, Joe Escobar and wife Mickie of Abilene, Fred Escobar of San Antonio, Janie “Mana” Escobar of Abilene, and sister-in-law Teresa Escobar of Ballinger. Also surviving are his numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and his long-time girlfriend Melissa Martinez of Winters.