Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive Feb 16 – 18

Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive Feb 16 – 18

    Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive
    Feb 16 – 18

    Shannon Medical Center and Vitalant invite the San Angelo community to join us in saving lives by donating blood!  The Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive is Feb 16 – 18 in the main hospital parking lot at 120 E. Harris.

    Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy.  16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org<http://www.vitalant.org> to find the form.

    Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive
    Tue, Feb 16      1pm – 630pm
    Wed, Feb 17  830am – 2pm
    Thur, Feb 18  1230pm – 6pm
    Bloodmobile in hospital parking lot near clinic (120 E. Harris)

    Donors receive choice of 2 movie passes
    OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate OR $10 Cafeteria Voucher

    Appointments encouraged due to social distancing
    Call 877-258-4825  code:  shannon
    Appointments can also be made by:
    Download the Vitalant APP Or go to Vitalant.org

