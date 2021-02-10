Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive

Feb 16 – 18

Shannon Medical Center and Vitalant invite the San Angelo community to join us in saving lives by donating blood! The Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive is Feb 16 – 18 in the main hospital parking lot at 120 E. Harris.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org<http://www.vitalant.org> to find the form.

Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive

Tue, Feb 16 1pm – 630pm

Wed, Feb 17 830am – 2pm

Thur, Feb 18 1230pm – 6pm

Bloodmobile in hospital parking lot near clinic (120 E. Harris)

Donors receive choice of 2 movie passes

OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate OR $10 Cafeteria Voucher

Appointments encouraged due to social distancing

Call 877-258-4825 code: shannon

Appointments can also be made by:

Download the Vitalant APP Or go to Vitalant.org