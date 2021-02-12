Severe Weather Expected in Ballinger for Several Days

Winter Storm Warning Issued February 12 At 2:58pm Cst Until February 15 At 12:00pm Cst By Nws San Angelo

…Winter Storm Warning In Effect From Midnight Saturday Night To Noon Cst Monday…

* What…Heavy Snow Accumulations And Dangerous Wind Chills. Total Snow Accumulations Of 3 To 6 Inches Expected. Blowing And Drifting Snow Is Expected Sunday Night.

* Where…All Of West Central Texas.

* When…From Midnight Saturday Night To Noon Cst Monday.

* Impacts…Near Whiteout Conditions. Power Outages. Blowing And Drifting Snow Will Drop Visibility To Near Zero At Times. Travel Could Become Impossible. The Hazardous Conditions Will Likely Impact The Morning Commute. The Cold Wind Chills As Low As 20 Below Zero Could Cause Frostbite On Exposed Skin In As Little As 30 Minutes.

* Additional Details…Air Temperatures In The Single Digits And Colder May Burst Pipes. Pets And Livestock Will Need Extra Protection. Use Extra Caution When Using Fireplaces, Stoves, And Space Heaters.