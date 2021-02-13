Talpa Talk 2-13-2021

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Winter weather took a step back and come back hard at us. And this next week it is only going to get worse. By that I mean colder. We are threatened with a 1º and

2º nights. The forecaster also thinks we will have some snow and freezing sleet to go with it. So, get ready to hunker down. Take the plants inside that you can or cover them up. Give the animals a place to keep warm. I went out to start one pickup that had not been started in a couple of days and it was a bit slow to catch on and run. I drove it around for 15 minutes or so to get the oil warm and charge the battery some. Guess I will find out in the morning if that was enough.

I have been studying on those dog tags some more and have a couple of more names to add to our list.

Michael Wilshire

D. Gary…..(unusual for the military to put only initials)

Saul Teitzman

There are still 3 or 4 more tags that I am studying on. With a little luck we will get most of the names. Then, where do we go?

The big mystery still is how did they come to be placed together in a wad at the local dump? Later I can put some town names with them. This is not an easy thing to do.

That one old tom cat that took up residence nearby is still here at least one time a day for a meal. I try to keep a good attitude and give the old fellow a bite to eat. I noticed that he has trouble seeing. He swings his head side to side to scan the place. He finally let me get close enough to see that his eyes are just about closed. I didn’t see a growth and don’t really know what it is. I named him after that guy on Lonesome Dove, Pea Eye. That is about the size of the opening he has to look out of, a green pea. Like I have mentioned before, he just showed up. Some one dumped him because he was a little trouble to take care of. Well, some day they will get old and will need a hand.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob