Paint Rock ISD Adjusting to Weather

Monday, February 15, 2021-

Paint Rock ISD will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021, in observance of the Presidents Day Holiday. Only the Superintendent’s Office will be open to accept applications for school board election write-in candidates. All events/games/practices are cancelled. No buses will run.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021-

Due to expected deteriorating weather conditions, the Paint Rock ISD will have virtual/remote instruction only. No in-person instruction on campus. Only the Superintendent’s Office will be open to accept applications for school board write-in candidates. All events/games/practices except the Called School Board Meeting are cancelled. No buses will run.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021-

Due to expected deteriorating weather conditions, the Paint Rock ISD will have virtual/remote instruction only. No in-person instruction on campus. All events/games/practices are cancelled. No buses will run.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 –

Due to expected deteriorating weather conditions, the Paint Rock ISD will have virtual/remote instruction only. No in-person instruction on campus.

After school activities may take place. Coaches will be putting out additional information to their players. No buses will run.

Friday, February 19, 2021-

In-person (at school) instruction will resume as usual. Buses will run at their normal times. Virtual instruction will NOT take place. Everyone needs to return to school, except those in quarantine. All extra-curricular activities will continue as normal. Buses will run at their normal times.