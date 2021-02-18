Jim Raymond Hash July 18, 1950 – February 15, 2021

Jim Raymond Hash, 70, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021.

He was born on July 18, 1950 to Raymond Alford and Alcie Ruth (Watson) Hash in Ballinger, Texas. Jim was a long-time resident of Ballinger, earning the highest honor of Eagle Scout as part of the local boyscout troop. He served on the Ballinger Fire Department and as Plant Manager for Ballinger ISD. Jim was a Master Mason with Ballinger No. 643 Masonic Lodge. He was also an active member of the Church of Christ. Jim moved to Denton in 2007, to work as the Director of Maintenance for Argyle ISD in Argyle, Texas, retiring in 2017.

Jim married Deborah Ann Ryan (Jones) on April 16, 2016. They moved from Bedford, Texas to Weatherford, Texas in August of 2018. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, working with his hands, and spending time with his wife, family and friends. He always had a project he was working on and a smile on his face. He was a member of Elks Lodge No. 124 in Ft. Worth, Texas as well as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Alcie Hash.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ryan of Weatherford; his sister Kay Cude of Ballinger, TX and two brothers, Gene and Lee Hash of Ballinger, TX; his daughters, Michele Williams and husband Clay of Hawley, TX and Lori Mays and husband Allen of Stephenville, TX. Jim is also remembered and treasured by his grandchildren Jolie, Keaton, and Laekyn Mays and Brooklyn, Aspen and Hunter Williams. Jim loved his family, extended families, and friends. His memory will be cherished.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held the following day at 11:00 am on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the 9th Street Church of Christ, with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife in Jim’s name.