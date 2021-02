Mallie Sue Vessel was born March 31, 1940 to Mallie and Lyda Campbell. She passed on February 15, 2021.

A shared memorial service will be held at the Ballinger Community Center on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 3PM for Mallie Vessel and her brother Grady Campbell.

Flowers for Mallie Vessel can be delivered to 1300 Broad Avenue in Ballinger.

Donations for funeral expenses of Mallie Vessel can be sent via Venmo to @Tristan-Berrones-1