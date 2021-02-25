Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Announces Top 31 Priorities for the 2021 Session

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his top priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session today. The list reflects his own priorities as well as priorities from senators and Texans around the state. The Lt. Governor’s priorities are designed to protect taxpayers and the Texas economy as it rebuilds following the pandemic and to secure Texas’ future, including addressing power failures in the recent winter storm. As always, the legislation he is championing also includes continued support for life, liberty and conservative Texas values.
“Since the Texas Legislature adjourned in 2019, Texas has faced some of the greatest challenges in our history. In fact, several of my priority bills changed in the last few days in response to issues that emerged from the winter storm last week. I have also prioritized legislation that reflects the principles and values of the Texas conservative majority. I am confident these priorities address issues that are critical to Texans at this time.
“In addition to these priorities, there are other bills that also have my strong support including the Medical Compensation Transparency Act (paid or incurred) and additional legislation to stop human trafficking. I also support the legislative proposal to review statewide health data in light of the pandemic and proposed legislation that will speed the recovery of the restaurant industry, including maintaining ‘liquor-to-go.’
“I support the priorities laid out by Governor Greg Abbott as well as other legislation to make sure the Texas economy continues to come back stronger than ever following the pandemic. I will be working to make sure this legislation passes and that we do all that we can to make our state, our cities and all our communities safe and secure going forward.”
Priority Bills by Number
Senate Bill 1 – The State Budget
Senate Bill 2 – ERCOT Reform
Senate Bill 3 – Power Grid Stability
Senate Bill 4 – Star Spangled Banner Protection Act
Senate Bill 5 – Statewide Broadband Access
Senate Bill 6 – Pandemic Liability Protection Act
Senate Bill 7 – Election & Ballot Security
Senate Bill 8 – The Heartbeat Bill
Senate Bill 9 – Abortion Ban Trigger
Senate Bill 10 – Stop Taxpayer Funded Lobbying
Senate Bill 11 – Appellate Court Reorganization
Senate Bill 12 – Protect Free Speech on Social Media
Senate Bill 13 – Oil & Gas Investment Protection
Senate Bill 14 – Business Freedom and Uniformity Act
Senate Bill 15 – Ban Sale of Personal Data from Certain State Agencies
Senate Bill 16 – Protect State-held Personal Data
Senate Bill 17 – Protect Texas Trucking
Senate Bill 18 – Protect Second Amendment Businesses
Senate Bill 19 – Stop Corporate Gun Boycotts
Senate Bill 20 – Second Amendment Protections for Travelers
Senate Bill 21 – Bail Reform
Senate Bill 22 – First Responders Pandemic Care Act
Senate Bill 23 – Stop Local Police Defunding
Senate Bill 24 – Law Enforcement Transparency Act
Senate Bill 25 – Family Nursing Home Visitation Rights
Senate Bill 26 – Protect Our Freedom to Worship
Senate Bill 27 – Expanding Virtual Learning Options
Senate Bill 28 – Charter School Equity Act
Senate Bill 29 – Fair Sports for Women & Girls
Senate Bill 30 – Remove Racist Restrictions from Real Estate Deeds
Senate Bill 31 – Senate Redistricting Act
