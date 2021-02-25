Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Announces Top 31 Priorities for the 2021 Session

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his top priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session today. The list reflects his own priorities as well as priorities from senators and Texans around the state. The Lt. Governor’s priorities are designed to protect taxpayers and the Texas economy as it rebuilds following the pandemic and to secure Texas’ future, including addressing power failures in the recent winter storm. As always, the legislation he is championing also includes continued support for life, liberty and conservative Texas values.

“Since the Texas Legislature adjourned in 2019, Texas has faced some of the greatest challenges in our history. In fact, several of my priority bills changed in the last few days in response to issues that emerged from the winter storm last week. I have also prioritized legislation that reflects the principles and values of the Texas conservative majority. I am confident these priorities address issues that are critical to Texans at this time.

“In addition to these priorities, there are other bills that also have my strong support including the Medical Compensation Transparency Act (paid or incurred) and additional legislation to stop human trafficking. I also support the legislative proposal to review statewide health data in light of the pandemic and proposed legislation that will speed the recovery of the restaurant industry, including maintaining ‘liquor-to-go.’

“I support the priorities laid out by Governor Greg Abbott as well as other legislation to make sure the Texas economy continues to come back stronger than ever following the pandemic. I will be working to make sure this legislation passes and that we do all that we can to make our state, our cities and all our communities safe and secure going forward.”

Priority Bills by Number

Senate Bill 1 – The State Budget

Senate Bill 2 – ERCOT Reform

Senate Bill 3 – Power Grid Stability

Senate Bill 4 – Star Spangled Banner Protection Act

Senate Bill 5 – Statewide Broadband Access

Senate Bill 6 – Pandemic Liability Protection Act

Senate Bill 7 – Election & Ballot Security

Senate Bill 8 – The Heartbeat Bill

Senate Bill 9 – Abortion Ban Trigger

Senate Bill 10 – Stop Taxpayer Funded Lobbying

Senate Bill 11 – Appellate Court Reorganization

Senate Bill 12 – Protect Free Speech on Social Media

Senate Bill 13 – Oil & Gas Investment Protection

Senate Bill 14 – Business Freedom and Uniformity Act

Senate Bill 15 – Ban Sale of Personal Data from Certain State Agencies

Senate Bill 16 – Protect State-held Personal Data

Senate Bill 17 – Protect Texas Trucking

Senate Bill 18 – Protect Second Amendment Businesses

Senate Bill 19 – Stop Corporate Gun Boycotts

Senate Bill 20 – Second Amendment Protections for Travelers

Senate Bill 21 – Bail Reform

Senate Bill 22 – First Responders Pandemic Care Act

Senate Bill 23 – Stop Local Police Defunding

Senate Bill 24 – Law Enforcement Transparency Act

Senate Bill 25 – Family Nursing Home Visitation Rights

Senate Bill 26 – Protect Our Freedom to Worship

Senate Bill 27 – Expanding Virtual Learning Options

Senate Bill 28 – Charter School Equity Act

Senate Bill 29 – Fair Sports for Women & Girls

Senate Bill 30 – Remove Racist Restrictions from Real Estate Deeds

Senate Bill 31 – Senate Redistricting Act

