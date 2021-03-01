Ballinger Fire Department receives new equipment

Ballinger Fire Department has received a new apparatus delivered today from Steele Fire Apparatus.

A community invitation has been given and we wish to extend to media as well, Monday the 1st of March 2021 after a planned brief Council meeting, we will have on display for public review the new rescue apparatus.

In cooperation with Steele, a grant was used to design, build and deliver the truck, which will allow for rapid response to all rescue operations with quick deployment of extrication, fire protection, and technical rescue equipment at arms length.

We look forward to seeing you if available Monday.

Our council meeting will begin open forum at 6:30 PM CST at 700 Railroad Avenue, Ballinger TX 76821. We anticipate a meeting length about 45 minutes pending public involvement.

Thank you,

John Pierik III

Assistant City Manager, CFO, Director of HR

City of Ballinger TX