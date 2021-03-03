Paint Rock Mask Requirements update

Mask will continue to be required for all school personnel until Wednesday, March 10, 2021, as per the Governors order. Starting Wednesday, March 10, 2021, masks will be optional but not required of school personnel.

The students that were required to wear masks previously will continue to be required to wear masks until Wednesday, March 10, 2021. However, children not wearing masks will not receive consequences for failing to do so, just offered a mask to wear. Starting Wednesday, March 10, 2021, masks will be optional, but not required.

All other COVID 19 mitigation measures (social distancing,… ) will remain in effect until further notice.

Students need to continue to wear masks on school transportation and the buses will be sprayed regularly.

Starting Wednesday, March 10, 2021, students will no longer be restricted to their “daily zone” during recess.

We appreciate your patience as we continue to implement the latest orders of the Governor.

Thank you.

Ron Cline

Superintendent

Paint Rock ISD