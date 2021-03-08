Seven Ballinger High School Vocalists Advance to State

Picture Front Row, L to R:

Kira Garcia, Emma Cullen, Tashaja (TJ) Gonzales

Back Row, L to R:

Conner Gray, Aiden Knight, Evan Busenlehner, Reagan Helms

Ballinger High School students Evan Busenlehner, Emma Cullen, Kira Garcia, Tashaja Gonzales, Conner Gray, Reagan Helms, and Aiden Knight each received Division 1 (Superior) ratings and gold medals on their class 1 (high difficulty level) vocal solos at the Region 6 UIL Vocal Solo and Ensemble Contest, held at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Saturday, February 6. Each of these students are qualified for participation in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, to be held virtually this year at a time yet to be determined near the end of May.

Each of these vocal students demonstrated great preparation and presented wonderful performances. They each made huge strides in developing their vocal abilities and were recognized by Vocal Chair for Region 6, Landon Gilmore, for their maturity and appropriate representation of their school.

Ida Lee Ellis played the piano accompaniments for the students.

Dale Ellis is director of BISD secondary choral activities. Ballinger Junior High Band Director Matthew Cleveland greatly assisted the students in their preparation and warm-ups for their performances.

Photos by Janet Wilson