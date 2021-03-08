Talpa Talk 3-8-2021

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. The cold weather set me back a bit. I am not used to that much snow in Texas and I have been here a long time. Oh well, get on with life. That has been feeding that tom cat that I call Pea Eye. He is getting to be a little more friendly. The other week he bit me and I wacked him on the head and he was a little shy after that. He had better be and develop some manners.

Then there is the little red hen. She is getting bold and jumps up on the back porch and eats out of the cat food bowl, when the cats are there. I guess they won’t hurt her. I may have to get a bag of chicken feed on the next trip to town. My hand , where the cat bit me, is well enough to not even notice it anymore. I haven’t been able to lure her into the cage and take her to the vet to see if she is rabid. I guess by now that one or the other of us would have symptoms. So, just let it go for now.

This morning I got a call from one of my nephew. My sister, Janet, who lives in Odessa got into a wrestling match with the water hose and the hose won. She took a hard fall and hit the gate and sidewalk. She got a good cut in her forehead and cracked two vertebrae in her neck. Also broke a wrist and arm. Something about a leg. She is in the hospital in Odessa. If anyone cares to say a prayer for her , it would be appreciated.

I was talking to neighbors Ken and Linda Dye. They have hot water but no cold water.

Ken is going to go back and redo the entire plumbing system. Said it was an old galvanized iron system and not really worth trying to patch it up. This will take a while. I looked across the road and a plumber was at the house where the Anderson’s lived. I walked over to check out what was going on. The water was not turned off during the freeze and the pipes all burst. That is in the big house and the small apartment out back. He said it was a mess. Or to borrow a phrase from Lonesome Dove , It will do until a mess gets here. He also told me that there was a contract on the house and is supposed to close in a couple of weeks. It will be nice to have new neighbors.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob