Ballinger JH Track off to a HOT start

On February 26th JH Track competed in Brady at the Heart of Texas Relays. The 7th and 8th grade boys won 1st place team as well as the 8th grade girls. The 7th grade girls team trailed first place Brady by just 10 points.
100M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Landon Moeller-5th
8th Grade Boys
Colton Box-2nd
Tate Riley-3rd
Jaylen Hernandez-5th
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-1st
8th Grade Girls
Elaine Zhuang-2nd
Bailey Colllom-6th
200M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-3rd
Mason Rutledge-4th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
Jaylin Washington-5th
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kamryn Medrano-4th
Loveli Sanders-5th
400M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Hayden Cooke-5th
Gavin Knight-6th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-2nd
Brady Clinton-6th
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-3rd
Ashtyn Wilson-4th
Brianna Strayhorn-5th
8th Grade Girls
Chasity Canada-2nd
Caitlin Sauceda-4th
800M Run
7th Grade Boys
Aiden Pena-1st
Leo Rangel-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez-1st
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-2nd
Emma Gallant-3rd
Brianna Strayhorn
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-1st
Desiree Flores-5th
1600M Run
7th Grade Boys
Gavin SLusher-2nd
Gavin Knight-4th
Kaiden Molina-6th
8th Grade Boys
Mysael Rangel-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-1st
Emma Gallant-2nd
Ali Goetz-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-1st
Miriam Oden-2nd
Nayeli De Luna-3rd
2400M Run
7th Grade Boys
Gavin Slusher-2nd
Charles McDaniel-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Mysael Rangel-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-1st
Ali Goetz-2nd
8th Grade Girls
Nayeli De Luna-1st
Miriam Oden-2nd
Desiree Flores-3rd
100M/110M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-1st
8th Grade Boys
Collin Cook-3rd
JJ Zavala-4th
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier-1st
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd
Kylie Villarreal-4th
300M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-2nd
Braden Belk-5th
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-2nd
Brady Clinton-3rd
JJ Zavala-4th
Collin Cook-5th
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier-2nd
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd
4x100M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Braden Belk, Leo Rangel-1st
8th Grade Boys
Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-4th
8th Grade Girls
Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-1st
4x200M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-1st
8th Grade Boys
Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-1st
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-1st
8th Grade Girls
Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-2nd
4x400M Relay
8th Grade Boys
Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Matilda Galvan-2nd
Long Jump
7th Grade Boys
Leo Rangel-2nd
Braden Belk-4th
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez- 1st
Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd
Cade Strube-4th
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-4th
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-1st
Olivia Hoelscher-5th
Shot Put
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson-1st
Ben Wilson-2nd
Aden Sanchez-5th
8th Grade Boys
Colton Box-4th
Tate Riley-5th
Aven Ochoa-6th
7th Grade Girls
Hannah Haddon-3rd
Maddie Dixon-5th
Addyson King-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-3rd
Discus
7th Grade Boys
Ben Wilson-1st
Oscar Herrera-3rd
Reagan Perkins-4th
8th Grade Boys
Tate Riley-3rd
Aven Ochoa-4th
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-3rd
Triple Jump
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-2nd
Aiden Pena-3rd
Kyson Weathers-4th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
Ali Goetz-5th
Kannan Collier-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-3rd
High Jump
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-3rd
Mason Rutledge-4th
Hayden Cooke-5th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-1st
Matilda Galvan-3rd
Miriam Oden-5th
Pole Vault
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Olivia Aguilera-1st
Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd
Bailey Collom-3rd