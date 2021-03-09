Ballinger JH Track off to a HOT start

On February 26th JH Track competed in Brady at the Heart of Texas Relays. The 7th and 8th grade boys won 1st place team as well as the 8th grade girls. The 7th grade girls team trailed first place Brady by just 10 points.

100M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Landon Moeller-5th

8th Grade Boys

Colton Box-2nd

Tate Riley-3rd

Jaylen Hernandez-5th

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-1st

8th Grade Girls

Elaine Zhuang-2nd

Bailey Colllom-6th

200M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-3rd

Mason Rutledge-4th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

Jaylin Washington-5th

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kamryn Medrano-4th

Loveli Sanders-5th

400M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Hayden Cooke-5th

Gavin Knight-6th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-2nd

Brady Clinton-6th

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-3rd

Ashtyn Wilson-4th

Brianna Strayhorn-5th

8th Grade Girls

Chasity Canada-2nd

Caitlin Sauceda-4th

800M Run

7th Grade Boys

Aiden Pena-1st

Leo Rangel-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez-1st

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

Emma Gallant-3rd

Brianna Strayhorn

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-1st

Desiree Flores-5th

1600M Run

7th Grade Boys

Gavin SLusher-2nd

Gavin Knight-4th

Kaiden Molina-6th

8th Grade Boys

Mysael Rangel-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-1st

Emma Gallant-2nd

Ali Goetz-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-1st

Miriam Oden-2nd

Nayeli De Luna-3rd

2400M Run

7th Grade Boys

Gavin Slusher-2nd

Charles McDaniel-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Mysael Rangel-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-1st

Ali Goetz-2nd

8th Grade Girls

Nayeli De Luna-1st

Miriam Oden-2nd

Desiree Flores-3rd

100M/110M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-1st

8th Grade Boys

Collin Cook-3rd

JJ Zavala-4th

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier-1st

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

Kylie Villarreal-4th

300M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-2nd

Braden Belk-5th

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-2nd

Brady Clinton-3rd

JJ Zavala-4th

Collin Cook-5th

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier-2nd

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd

4x100M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Braden Belk, Leo Rangel-1st

8th Grade Boys

Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-4th

8th Grade Girls

Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-1st

4x200M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-1st

8th Grade Boys

Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-1st

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-1st

8th Grade Girls

Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-2nd

4x400M Relay

8th Grade Boys

Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Matilda Galvan-2nd

Long Jump

7th Grade Boys

Leo Rangel-2nd

Braden Belk-4th

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez- 1st

Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd

Cade Strube-4th

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-4th

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-1st

Olivia Hoelscher-5th

Shot Put

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson-1st

Ben Wilson-2nd

Aden Sanchez-5th

8th Grade Boys

Colton Box-4th

Tate Riley-5th

Aven Ochoa-6th

7th Grade Girls

Hannah Haddon-3rd

Maddie Dixon-5th

Addyson King-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-3rd

Discus

7th Grade Boys

Ben Wilson-1st

Oscar Herrera-3rd

Reagan Perkins-4th

8th Grade Boys

Tate Riley-3rd

Aven Ochoa-4th

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-3rd

Triple Jump

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-2nd

Aiden Pena-3rd

Kyson Weathers-4th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

Ali Goetz-5th

Kannan Collier-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-3rd

High Jump

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-3rd

Mason Rutledge-4th

Hayden Cooke-5th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-1st

Matilda Galvan-3rd

Miriam Oden-5th

Pole Vault

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Olivia Aguilera-1st

Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd

Bailey Collom-3rd