Ballinger JH Track off to a HOT start

by | Mar 9, 2021 | Featured, Local, News, Sports, Track

Ballinger JH Track off to a HOT start

    On February 26th JH Track competed in Brady at the Heart of Texas Relays. The 7th and 8th grade boys won 1st place team as well as the 8th grade girls. The 7th grade girls team trailed first place Brady by just 10 points.

    100M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Landon Moeller-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Colton Box-2nd

    Tate Riley-3rd

    Jaylen Hernandez-5th

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Elaine Zhuang-2nd

    Bailey Colllom-6th

     

    200M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-3rd

    Mason Rutledge-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    Jaylin Washington-5th

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kamryn Medrano-4th

    Loveli Sanders-5th

    400M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Hayden Cooke-5th

    Gavin Knight-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-2nd

    Brady Clinton-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-3rd

    Ashtyn Wilson-4th

    Brianna Strayhorn-5th

    8th Grade Girls

    Chasity Canada-2nd

    Caitlin Sauceda-4th

    800M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Aiden Pena-1st

    Leo Rangel-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

    Emma Gallant-3rd

    Brianna Strayhorn

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-1st

    Desiree Flores-5th

    1600M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Gavin SLusher-2nd

    Gavin Knight-4th

    Kaiden Molina-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Mysael Rangel-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-1st

    Emma Gallant-2nd

    Ali Goetz-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-1st

    Miriam Oden-2nd

    Nayeli De Luna-3rd

    2400M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Gavin Slusher-2nd

    Charles McDaniel-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

     

    Mysael Rangel-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-1st

    Ali Goetz-2nd

    8th Grade Girls

    Nayeli De Luna-1st

    Miriam Oden-2nd

    Desiree Flores-3rd

    100M/110M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-1st

    8th Grade Boys

    Collin Cook-3rd

    JJ Zavala-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

    Kylie Villarreal-4th

    300M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-2nd

    Braden Belk-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-2nd

    Brady Clinton-3rd

    JJ Zavala-4th

    Collin Cook-5th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier-2nd

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd

    4x100M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Braden Belk, Leo Rangel-1st

    8th Grade Boys

    Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-4th

    8th Grade Girls

     

    Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-1st

    4x200M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-1st

    8th Grade Boys

    Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-2nd

    4x400M Relay

    8th Grade Boys

    Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Matilda Galvan-2nd

    Long Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Leo Rangel-2nd

    Braden Belk-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez- 1st

    Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd

    Cade Strube-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-4th

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-1st

    Olivia Hoelscher-5th

    Shot Put

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson-1st

    Ben Wilson-2nd

    Aden Sanchez-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Colton Box-4th

    Tate Riley-5th

    Aven Ochoa-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Hannah Haddon-3rd

    Maddie Dixon-5th

    Addyson King-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-3rd

    Discus

    7th Grade Boys

    Ben Wilson-1st

    Oscar Herrera-3rd

    Reagan Perkins-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Tate Riley-3rd

    Aven Ochoa-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-3rd

    Triple Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-2nd

    Aiden Pena-3rd

    Kyson Weathers-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    Ali Goetz-5th

    Kannan Collier-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-3rd

    High Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-3rd

    Mason Rutledge-4th

    Hayden Cooke-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-1st

    Matilda Galvan-3rd

    Miriam Oden-5th

    Pole Vault

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Olivia Aguilera-1st

    Jaclynn Dankworth-2nd

    Bailey Collom-3rd

     

