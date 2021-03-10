Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Bearcub Relays see Stiff Competition

by | Mar 10, 2021 | Featured, Local, Sports, Track

Bearcub Relays see Stiff Competition

    On Friday March 5th JH Track hosted the Bearcub Relays. Much like the day prior in the Varsity meet the competition stepped up in a big way with both Wall and Jim Ned in attendance. All four JH teams placed 3rd, but still had strong individual performances throughout the meet.

    100M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Hayden Cooke-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Colton Box-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Elaine Zhuang-3rd

    200M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Reagan Perkins-5th

    Hayden Cooke-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-2nd

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    Maddie Dixon-4th

    400M Dash

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-4th

    800M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Aiden Pena-2nd

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-3rd

    1600M Run

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-2nd

    Nayeli De Luna-4th

    Miriam Oden-5th

    2400M Run

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-3rd

    Ali Goetz-4th

    8th Grade Girls

    Nayeli De Luna-1st

    Miriam Oden-4th

    100M/110M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-5th

    Kyson Weathers-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Brady Clinton-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Villarreal-4th

    300M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-5th

    Braden Belk-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-5th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier-5th

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-5th

    4x100M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson, Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-3rd

    4x200M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-2nd

    8th Grade Boys

    Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-3rd

    4x400M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena-2nd

    8th Grade Boys

    Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd

    Long Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Leo Rangel-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez- 5th

    Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd

    Cade Strube-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kristy Rangel-5th

    Shot Put

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson-2nd

    Aden Sanchez-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-3rd

    Discus

    7th Grade Boys

    Reagan Perkins-1st

    Jack Robertson-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-1st

    Tate Riley-4th

    8th Grade Girls

    Yesinia Avila-4th

    Triple Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Kyson Weathers-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    Ali Goetz-5th

    Kannan Collier-6th

    High Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

    Pole Vault

    7th Grade Boys

    Mason Rutledge-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

    Olivia Aguilera-5th

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This