Bearcub Relays see Stiff Competition

On Friday March 5th JH Track hosted the Bearcub Relays. Much like the day prior in the Varsity meet the competition stepped up in a big way with both Wall and Jim Ned in attendance. All four JH teams placed 3rd, but still had strong individual performances throughout the meet.

100M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Hayden Cooke-4th

8th Grade Boys

Colton Box-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Elaine Zhuang-3rd

200M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Reagan Perkins-5th

Hayden Cooke-6th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-2nd

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

Maddie Dixon-4th

400M Dash

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-4th

800M Run

7th Grade Boys

Aiden Pena-2nd

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-3rd

1600M Run

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-2nd

Nayeli De Luna-4th

Miriam Oden-5th

2400M Run

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-3rd

Ali Goetz-4th

8th Grade Girls

Nayeli De Luna-1st

Miriam Oden-4th

100M/110M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-5th

Kyson Weathers-6th

8th Grade Boys

Brady Clinton-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Villarreal-4th

300M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-5th

Braden Belk-6th

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-5th

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier-5th

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-5th

4x100M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson, Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-3rd

4x200M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-2nd

8th Grade Boys

Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-3rd

4x400M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena-2nd

8th Grade Boys

Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd

Long Jump

7th Grade Boys

Leo Rangel-5th

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez- 5th

Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd

Cade Strube-4th

7th Grade Girls

Kristy Rangel-5th

Shot Put

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson-2nd

Aden Sanchez-5th

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-4th

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-3rd

Discus

7th Grade Boys

Reagan Perkins-1st

Jack Robertson-4th

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-1st

Tate Riley-4th

8th Grade Girls

Yesinia Avila-4th

Triple Jump

7th Grade Boys

Kyson Weathers-6th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

Ali Goetz-5th

Kannan Collier-6th

High Jump

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-6th

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

Pole Vault

7th Grade Boys

Mason Rutledge-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

Olivia Aguilera-5th