Bearcub Relays see Stiff Competition

On Friday March 5th JH Track hosted the Bearcub Relays. Much like the day prior in the Varsity meet the competition stepped up in a big way with both Wall and Jim Ned in attendance. All four JH teams placed 3rd, but still had strong individual performances throughout the meet.
100M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Hayden Cooke-4th
8th Grade Boys
Colton Box-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Elaine Zhuang-3rd
200M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Reagan Perkins-5th
Hayden Cooke-6th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-2nd
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
Maddie Dixon-4th
400M Dash
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-4th
800M Run
7th Grade Boys
Aiden Pena-2nd
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-3rd
1600M Run
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-2nd
Nayeli De Luna-4th
Miriam Oden-5th
2400M Run
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-3rd
Ali Goetz-4th
8th Grade Girls
Nayeli De Luna-1st
Miriam Oden-4th
100M/110M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-5th
Kyson Weathers-6th
8th Grade Boys
Brady Clinton-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Villarreal-4th
300M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-5th
Braden Belk-6th
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-5th
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier-5th
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-5th
4x100M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson, Reagan Perkins, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Colton Box-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang-3rd
4x200M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel-2nd
8th Grade Boys
Jaylin Washington, Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon, Jillian Rodriguez, Ashtyn Wilson-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Elaine Zhuang, Chasity Canada, Caitlin Sauceda, Olivia Hoelscher-3rd
4x400M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzalez, Aiden Pena-2nd
8th Grade Boys
Tate Riley, Bryce Lopez, Cade Strube, Kameryn Aguero-3rd
Long Jump
7th Grade Boys
Leo Rangel-5th
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez- 5th
Jaylen Hernandez- 3rd
Cade Strube-4th
7th Grade Girls
Kristy Rangel-5th
Shot Put
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson-2nd
Aden Sanchez-5th
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-4th
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-3rd
Discus
7th Grade Boys
Reagan Perkins-1st
Jack Robertson-4th
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-1st
Tate Riley-4th
8th Grade Girls
Yesinia Avila-4th
Triple Jump
7th Grade Boys
Kyson Weathers-6th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
Ali Goetz-5th
Kannan Collier-6th
High Jump
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-6th
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-2nd
Pole Vault
7th Grade Boys
Mason Rutledge-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd
Olivia Aguilera-5th