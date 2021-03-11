King Rhodes Ransom Jr January 29, 1929 – March 08, 2021

King Rhodes Ransom of Ballinger Texas passed away early Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of ninety-two.

King was born January 29, 1929, in Houston, the son of King and Edna Ransom. He graduated from Eola High School in 1948. He attended college at Sul Ross University where he studied to be a Lab Technician and participated on the rodeo team. In 1952 he joined the Army and was a Medical Technician. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medical, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge. After service, King became a painting contractor, and later in life, he started a window install business that he worked at into his eighties.

King is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Juanita Ransom, six children Debra Dove, Richard Ransom, Becky Wilson, Lynn Lukander, Robin Ransom. and Randy Ransom. Three stepchildren, Kay Schmacher, Leland Bevers, and Arney Bevers. Twenty grandchildren and five great grandchildren.