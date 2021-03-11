Wall Cotton Patch Relays allow Bearcubs to shine

On March 9th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs traveled to Wall to participate in the Cotton Patch Relays. Competition was fierce as they faced off against Wall, Sonora and Lincoln Middle School. Despite the tough competition the Bearcubs came out with many strong performances as they continue to perform well on the track season. (Girls results not yet received)

100M Dash

8th Grade Boys

Colton Box-5th

200M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Reagan Perkins-5th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-2nd

400M Dash

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-2nd

800M Run

7th Grade Boys

Aiden Pena-4th

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez-5th

1600M Run

8th Grade Boys

Myseal Rangel-6th

2400M Run

7th Grade Boys

Gavin Knight-5th

100M/110M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-2nd

Kyson Weathers-5th

300M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-3rd

Kyson Weathers-5th

4x100M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

4x200M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

4x400M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

Long Jump

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez- 6th

Shot Put

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson-2nd

Aden Sanchez-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-2nd

Discus

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson-1st

Oscar Herrera-5th

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-1st

Tate Riley-2nd

Triple Jump

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-6th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

Bryce Lopez-6th

High Jump

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-4th

Pole Vault