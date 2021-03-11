Wall Cotton Patch Relays allow Bearcubs to shine

by | Mar 11, 2021 | Featured, Local, News, Sports, Track

Wall Cotton Patch Relays allow Bearcubs to shine

    On March 9th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs traveled to Wall to participate in the Cotton Patch Relays. Competition was fierce as they faced off against Wall, Sonora and Lincoln Middle School. Despite the tough competition the Bearcubs came out with many strong performances as they continue to perform well on the track season. (Girls results not yet received)

    100M Dash

    8th Grade Boys

    Colton Box-5th

    200M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Reagan Perkins-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-2nd

    400M Dash

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-2nd

    800M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Aiden Pena-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez-5th

    1600M Run

    8th Grade Boys

    Myseal Rangel-6th

    2400M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Gavin Knight-5th

    100M/110M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-2nd

    Kyson Weathers-5th

    300M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-3rd

    Kyson Weathers-5th

    4x100M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

    4x200M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd

    4x400M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(No names listed)-4th

    Long Jump

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez- 6th

    Shot Put

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson-2nd

    Aden Sanchez-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-2nd

    Discus

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson-1st

    Oscar Herrera-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-1st

    Tate Riley-2nd

    Triple Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    Bryce Lopez-6th

    High Jump

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-4th

    Pole Vault

     

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This