Wall Cotton Patch Relays allow Bearcubs to shine

On March 9th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs traveled to Wall to participate in the Cotton Patch Relays. Competition was fierce as they faced off against Wall, Sonora and Lincoln Middle School. Despite the tough competition the Bearcubs came out with many strong performances as they continue to perform well on the track season. (Girls results not yet received)
100M Dash
8th Grade Boys
Colton Box-5th
200M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Reagan Perkins-5th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-2nd
400M Dash
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-2nd
800M Run
7th Grade Boys
Aiden Pena-4th
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez-5th
1600M Run
8th Grade Boys
Myseal Rangel-6th
2400M Run
7th Grade Boys
Gavin Knight-5th
100M/110M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-2nd
Kyson Weathers-5th
300M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-3rd
Kyson Weathers-5th
4x100M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-4th
4x200M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-3rd
4x400M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-4th
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(No names listed)-4th
Long Jump
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez- 6th
Shot Put
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson-2nd
Aden Sanchez-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-2nd
Discus
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson-1st
Oscar Herrera-5th
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-1st
Tate Riley-2nd
Triple Jump
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-6th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
Bryce Lopez-6th
High Jump
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-4th
Pole Vault