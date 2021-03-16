Billie Jean Kvapil Matthiesen June 22, 1935 – March 14, 2021

Billie Jean Kvapil Matthiesen, age 85, passed away on March 14, 2021, at Shannon Medical Center.

Billie Jean was born on June 22, 1935, in Rowena, Texas to Anton and Caroline (Dorotik) Kvapil. She married the love of her life, Norbert Matthiesen, on October 19, 1955.

Billie Jean was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brady, Texas, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters, Red Hat Society, and SPJST.

Billie Jean devoted her life to being a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful handmaid of the Lord devoted to her church, family, and many friends. Her faith and belief in Jesus surpassed all understanding and was and will be the foundation of our family. Her love of being surrounded by her family was demonstrated by all of us together in prayer as we sent her on her journey home to God.

Billie Jean is survived by her husband Norbert of Brady, her children Deborah Neal and husband David of San Angelo; Teresa Lawrence of Brady; Charlotte Weishuhn and husband Karl of Wall; Denise Jordan of Llano; Melissa Kellermeier of Mereta; Michael Matthiesen of Ballinger; Galen Matthiesen and Jackie of Andrews. She is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren Landon, Logan, Leigh Ann, Branan, Larat, Trey, Slade, Chase, Paige, Dustin, Gavin, Cierra, Karli, Koy, Korby, Kriss, and her twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Howard Gene Kvapil and wife Dorothy of San Angelo, Texas; and Frank D. Kvapil and wife Karen of San Antonio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sherrie Lea, son Anton Joseph, and son-in-law Lonnie Kellermeier.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brady, Texas from 1 pm to 6 pm, with a Rosary starting at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 9:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brady, Texas with burial to follow at 11:45 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Rowena, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Matthiesen Seminary Burse, in memory of Billie Jean Matthiesen.

