Dennis Theodore Rohmfeld Jr. August 28, 1965 – March 20, 2021

Dennis Rohmfeld Jr., 55, of Ballinger, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born fourth child of Dennis Sr. and Lucille (Fischer) Rohmfeld on Saturday, August 28, 1965, in San Angelo, Tx. He graduated from Ballinger High School, class of 1983. Dennis worked at Plains All American Pipeline in Midland, Texas for over 20 years where he truly loved his job and the people he worked with. In his spare time, he owned and worked cattle and enjoyed time with his family.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Rohmfeld, and infant brother John.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Rohmfeld; his sisters Joan Tate and Lucy Kocich and husband John; nieces Starla McLaurin of Hutto, Tx and Kayla Woodard and husband Wade of Youngsville, LA; nephews Josh Kocich, Matt Kocich, and Paul Kocich of San Angelo, Tx; and his great-nieces and nephews Brady Smith, Mandy Jo Woodard, and Jack Woodard.

He will be so missed by all.

A graveside service will be held for Dennis on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Olfen, with Father Ariel Lagunilla officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Dennis.