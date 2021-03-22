Stunt Dog show coming to Abilene 3-27

CPAS PRESENTS “CHRIS PERONDI’S STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE” IN ABILENE

Abilene, TX: Children’s Performing Arts Series (CPAS) is bringing live family shows back to the Abilene stage. “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” is presented with limited, distanced seating at the open-air Entertainment Pavilion at the Taylor County Expo Center on Saturday, March 27 at 1pm and 5pm. Featured on Ellen, Oprah, The Tonight Show and many more, Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience features incredible tricks, big air stunts, comical antics and athletic feats performed by amazing dogs rescued from shelters. Single show tickets are only $10, $9 for Military. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

The CPAS complete season of shows includes:

LIVE SHOWS

CINDERELLA

Sun, April 18, 2 PM

Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

The Panto Company USA brings the beloved classic to The Historic Paramount Theatre. Bullied by her two Ugly Sisters, Cinders’ future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to the ball. Will the Prince ever find her when she flees at midnight, leaving behind a single glass slipper? Will Cinder triumph over her Ugly Sisters? Come watch the fun and see who gets their fairytale ending.

ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR

Sun, May 16, 2 PM

Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

Acrobats, aerialists and circus specialty artists bend, twist, flip, and fly in this high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun!

VIRTUAL SHOWS (Produced by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre)*

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Matthew and Marilla need a boy to help around their Prince Edward Island farm. They are not expecting Anne, a vivacious orphan with a wild imagination and a joyful zeal for life. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER

Claudia and her brother Jamie decide to run away and secretly move into The Metropolitan Museum of Art, sending them on a humorous journey of mystery, intrigue and self-discovery. Based on the Newbery Medal-winning book. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

CHICKEN DANCE

Hens Marge and Lola enter the barnyard talent contest to win tickets to the Elvis Poultry concert! First, though, they must out-perform the talented ducks, led by Mac, the barn bully. Will they triumph or be all shook up? Recommended for Pre-K and up.

*Virtual theater packages include: Access to recorded children’s theater show you can stream at home; a brand-new copy of the book that inspired the show; a $25 Market Street gift card; popcorn to enjoy while watching; written instructions for show-related crafts, games and activities delivered to your door (if within Abilene city limits) and fun video extras.

For more information, contact CPAS director Hollye Jaklewicz at 325-370-6291 or hollye@abilenecac.org.