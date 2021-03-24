Adam Winn signs with Cisco Junior College on Football Scholarship

Adam Winn had the greatest football career in recent Ballinger Bearcat history. He earned numerous postseason team awards including being a two way All-State Offensive and Defensive lineman both his Junior and Senior year. He was also the District MVP as a lineman his Senior year. Luckily for Adam and his fans this is not the end of the road as Adam today signed on to Cisco Junior College to extend his playing career while he seeks out a higher education. Adam adds to a growing list of former Bearcats under Coach Chuck Lipsey that are furthering their playing careers joining Cody Harral, Edgar Nunez and Cooper Bean.

Coach Lipsey acknowledged the talented Senior class, naming Adam, Aiden Busenlehner, Weston Rollwitz and others as the reason he came to Ballinger after seeing them play in Junior High.

Adam had 4 total football scholarship offers. Two Division 2 colleges, one Division 3 and Cisco Junior College. His original plan was to sign with Eastern New Mexico University, but after they filled up all their scholarships it changed Adam’s plans. Soon after he heard from and was offered by Cisco JC. Distance wasn’t that great of a factor, but he said it is nice being able to continue his career closer to home, being able to continue playing is the most important thing.

When asked who was most influential on him getting to continue his career Adam said, “All of the coaches, but especially Coach Lipsey and Coach Marvin Wilson. They were always there to pick me up when I was down. If I messed up they were always there to correct me and build me back up. If I was having a bad day, they were the ones to always find a way to push me and motivate through it.”

Adam would also like to take this opportunity to thank others. “Thank the entire town of Ballinger. Being able to play in front of you for the past three seasons and see you cheering from the stands has been an incredible experience. Even just going to the store and someone coming up, shaking my hand and telling me good game was so special. I will never forget it.”

Congratulations to Adam and all the other Bearcats that have made college or career choices!