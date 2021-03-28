Tommy Lin Turney Jr October 13, 1970 – March 24, 2021

Tommy Lin Turney, Jr., 50, of Ballinger, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at North Runnels Hospital in Winters, Texas.

He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1970, in San Angelo, Texas to Tommy Turney Sr. and Brenda (Chappell) Turney. He married the love of his life, Carrie “Squrill” Love on November 24, 1998, at the First Christian Church in Ballinger, Texas. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and was a member of the Glory Road Cowboy Church.

Tommy had a personality as big as Texas and was well-loved by all who knew him. He and Carrie had grown a family when Haleigh was born in 1999 in San Angelo, TX, and Ty in 2002 in Abilene, TX. Tommy lived to the fullest, traveling overseas for employment, sharing experiences with his young family while living for several years in places such as Iraq, Indonesia, and Saudi. He enjoyed the outdoors, an array of music genres, various ethnic foods, and an abundance of friendships throughout his lifetime.

Tommy had joined the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer, working there for about a year, as his wife Carrie went to the police academy and became a Texas Peace Officer.

He is preceded in death by his father Tommy Turney, Sr.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife Carrie Turney, son Ty Turney and daughter Haleigh Fabacher, who is currently serving in the United States Navy along with her husband Dillon. Tommy is also survived by his mother Brenda Turney; his sister Sammie Day and her husband Terry; and his nieces and nephews. Tommy had an extended family that included Tru Vasquez, who Tommy treated as his own son, and Micah-Angel Luera who knew Tommy as “Papa”. Both were extremely close to Tommy and loved him dearly.

Tommy will be missed greatly by many people, not only in Ballinger but from around the world.

A visitation for Tommy will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. His service will be the following day on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Glory Road Cowboy Church with Lynn Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Tommy’s honor.