JH Track Season wraps up in District at Merkel

On March 27th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs headed to Merkel to compete in the District Track Meet. They competed well against Jim Ned, Clyde and Merkel coming away with a 2nd place team finish in all, but the 7th grade girls who finished 3rd. This was a strong ending to a great track season for Ballinger Junior High.
100M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Hayden Cooke-9th
8th Grade Boys
Colton Box-2nd
Tate Riley-8th
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
Maddie Dixon-6th
8th Grade Girls
Elaine Zhuang-1st
Bailey Collom-5th
200M Dash
7th Grade Boys
Mason Rutledge-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-2nd
Jaylin Washington-4th
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-1st
8th Grade Girls
Olivia Hoelscher-3rd
400M Dash
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-2nd
8th Grade Girls
Jessa Battle-6th
800M Run
7th Grade Boys
Aiden Pena-1st
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Brianna Strayhorn-7th
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-2nd
1600M Run
7th Grade Boys
Kaiden Molina-5th
Gavin Knight-6th
Gavin Slusher-8th
8th Grade Boys
Myseal Rangel-4th
7th Grade Girls
Emma Gallant-6th
Kristy Rangel-7th
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-1st
Nayeli DeLuna-3rd
Miriam Oden-5th
2400M Run
7th Grade Boys
Gavin Knight-4th
8th Grade Boys
Mysael Rangel-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Nayeli DeLuna-3rd
Miriam Oden-5th
100M/110M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-1st
Kyson Weathers-3rd
8th Grade Boys
Brady Clinton-5th
JJ Zavala-6th
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier-7th
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd
300M Hurdles
7th Grade Boys
Manny Gonzalez-1st
Braden Belk-4th
Kyson Weathers-6th
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-5th
Brady Clinton-6th
7th Grade Girls
Kannan Collier-4th
8th Grade Girls
Jaclynn Dankworth-4th
4x100M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Jack Robertson, Hayden Cooke, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel)-4th
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Tucker Frieda)-4th
7th Grade Girls
Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Emma Gallant, Maddie Dixon)-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Ballinger(Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang)-2nd
4x200M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel)-2nd
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Cade Strube, Tucker Frieda, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box)-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon)-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Ballinger(Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Elaine Zhuang, Olivia Hoelscher)-3rd
4x400M Relay
7th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena)-1st
8th Grade Boys
Ballinger(Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box, Kameryn Aguero)-1st
8th Grade Girls
Ballinger(Jessa Battle, Matilda Galvan, Chasity Canada, Olivia Aguilera)-3rd
Long Jump
7th Grade Boys
Leo Rangel-1st
Braden Belk-5th
8th Grade Boys
Bryce Lopez- 7th
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-2nd
Kristy Rangel-4th
Shot Put
7th Grade Boys
Aden Sanchez-4th
Jack Robertson-5th
Ben Wilson-6th
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-1st
Colton Box-5th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-2nd
Discus
7th Grade Boys
Jack Robertson-4th
8th Grade Boys
Aven Ochoa-1st
Tate Riley-3rd
7th Grade Girls
Maddie Dixon-3rd
Hannah Haddon-6th
8th Grade Girls
Kylie Sivley-1st
Triple Jump
7th Grade Boys
Braden Belk-4th
Aiden Pena-6th
Kyson Weathers-7th
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-1st
Bryce Lopez-5th
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-2nd
Kannan Collier-4th
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-1st
High Jump
8th Grade Boys
Kameryn Aguero-6th
7th Grade Girls
Ashtyn Wilson-2nd
8th Grade Girls
Matilda Galvan-5th
Pole Vault
7th Grade Boys
Mason Rutledge-1st
Landon Moeller-2nd
8th Grade Boys
Cade Strube-3rd
8th Grade Girls
Olivia Aguilera-1st
Jaclynn Dankworth-5th