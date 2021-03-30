JH Track Season wraps up in District at Merkel

by | Mar 30, 2021 | BISD Spotlight, Featured, Local, News, Sports, Track

JH Track Season wraps up in District at Merkel

    On March 27th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs headed to Merkel to compete in the District Track Meet. They competed well against Jim Ned, Clyde and Merkel coming away with a 2nd place team finish in all, but the 7th grade girls who finished 3rd. This was a strong ending to a great track season for Ballinger Junior High.

    100M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Hayden Cooke-9th

    8th Grade Boys

    Colton Box-2nd

    Tate Riley-8th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    Maddie Dixon-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Elaine Zhuang-1st

    Bailey Collom-5th

    200M Dash

    7th Grade Boys

    Mason Rutledge-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-2nd

    Jaylin Washington-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Olivia Hoelscher-3rd

    400M Dash

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

    8th Grade Girls

    Jessa Battle-6th

    800M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Aiden Pena-1st

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Brianna Strayhorn-7th

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-2nd

    1600M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Kaiden Molina-5th

    Gavin Knight-6th

    Gavin Slusher-8th

    8th Grade Boys

    Myseal Rangel-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Emma Gallant-6th

    Kristy Rangel-7th

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-1st

    Nayeli DeLuna-3rd

    Miriam Oden-5th

    2400M Run

    7th Grade Boys

    Gavin Knight-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Mysael Rangel-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Nayeli DeLuna-3rd

    Miriam Oden-5th

    100M/110M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-1st

    Kyson Weathers-3rd

    8th Grade Boys

    Brady Clinton-5th

    JJ Zavala-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier-7th

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

    300M Hurdles

    7th Grade Boys

    Manny Gonzalez-1st

    Braden Belk-4th

    Kyson Weathers-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-5th

    Brady Clinton-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Kannan Collier-4th

    8th Grade Girls

    Jaclynn Dankworth-4th

    4x100M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Jack Robertson, Hayden Cooke, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel)-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Tucker Frieda)-4th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Emma Gallant, Maddie Dixon)-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Ballinger(Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang)-2nd

    4x200M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel)-2nd

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Cade Strube, Tucker Frieda, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box)-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon)-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Ballinger(Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Elaine Zhuang, Olivia Hoelscher)-3rd

    4x400M Relay

    7th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena)-1st

    8th Grade Boys

    Ballinger(Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box, Kameryn Aguero)-1st

    8th Grade Girls

    Ballinger(Jessa Battle, Matilda Galvan, Chasity Canada, Olivia Aguilera)-3rd

    Long Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Leo Rangel-1st

    Braden Belk-5th

    8th Grade Boys

    Bryce Lopez- 7th

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-2nd

    Kristy Rangel-4th

    Shot Put

    7th Grade Boys

    Aden Sanchez-4th

    Jack Robertson-5th

    Ben Wilson-6th

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-1st

    Colton Box-5th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-2nd

    Discus

    7th Grade Boys

    Jack Robertson-4th

    8th Grade Boys

    Aven Ochoa-1st

    Tate Riley-3rd

    7th Grade Girls

    Maddie Dixon-3rd

    Hannah Haddon-6th

    8th Grade Girls

    Kylie Sivley-1st

    Triple Jump

    7th Grade Boys

    Braden Belk-4th

    Aiden Pena-6th

    Kyson Weathers-7th

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-1st

    Bryce Lopez-5th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

    Kannan Collier-4th

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-1st

    High Jump

    8th Grade Boys

    Kameryn Aguero-6th

    7th Grade Girls

    Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

    8th Grade Girls

    Matilda Galvan-5th

    Pole Vault

    7th Grade Boys

    Mason Rutledge-1st

    Landon Moeller-2nd

    8th Grade Boys

    Cade Strube-3rd

    8th Grade Girls

    Olivia Aguilera-1st

    Jaclynn Dankworth-5th

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This