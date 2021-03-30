JH Track Season wraps up in District at Merkel

On March 27th 2021 the Ballinger Bearcubs headed to Merkel to compete in the District Track Meet. They competed well against Jim Ned, Clyde and Merkel coming away with a 2nd place team finish in all, but the 7th grade girls who finished 3rd. This was a strong ending to a great track season for Ballinger Junior High.

100M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Hayden Cooke-9th

8th Grade Boys

Colton Box-2nd

Tate Riley-8th

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

Maddie Dixon-6th

8th Grade Girls

Elaine Zhuang-1st

Bailey Collom-5th

200M Dash

7th Grade Boys

Mason Rutledge-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-2nd

Jaylin Washington-4th

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-1st

8th Grade Girls

Olivia Hoelscher-3rd

400M Dash

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

8th Grade Girls

Jessa Battle-6th

800M Run

7th Grade Boys

Aiden Pena-1st

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Brianna Strayhorn-7th

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-2nd

1600M Run

7th Grade Boys

Kaiden Molina-5th

Gavin Knight-6th

Gavin Slusher-8th

8th Grade Boys

Myseal Rangel-4th

7th Grade Girls

Emma Gallant-6th

Kristy Rangel-7th

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-1st

Nayeli DeLuna-3rd

Miriam Oden-5th

2400M Run

7th Grade Boys

Gavin Knight-4th

8th Grade Boys

Mysael Rangel-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Nayeli DeLuna-3rd

Miriam Oden-5th

100M/110M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-1st

Kyson Weathers-3rd

8th Grade Boys

Brady Clinton-5th

JJ Zavala-6th

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier-7th

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-3rd

300M Hurdles

7th Grade Boys

Manny Gonzalez-1st

Braden Belk-4th

Kyson Weathers-6th

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-5th

Brady Clinton-6th

7th Grade Girls

Kannan Collier-4th

8th Grade Girls

Jaclynn Dankworth-4th

4x100M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Jack Robertson, Hayden Cooke, Mason Rutledge, Leo Rangel)-4th

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Jaylin Washington, Tate Riley, Jaylen Hernandez, Tucker Frieda)-4th

7th Grade Girls

Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Emma Gallant, Maddie Dixon)-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Ballinger(Bailey Collom, Olivia Aguilera, Olivia Hoelscher, Elaine Zhuang)-2nd

4x200M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Kyson Weathers, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena, Leo Rangel)-2nd

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Cade Strube, Tucker Frieda, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box)-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Ballinger(Jillian Rodriguez, Kristy Rangel, Kannan Collier, Maddie Dixon)-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Ballinger(Jaclynn Dankworth, Olivia Aguilera, Elaine Zhuang, Olivia Hoelscher)-3rd

4x400M Relay

7th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Braden Belk, Leo Rangel, Manny Gonzales, Aiden Pena)-1st

8th Grade Boys

Ballinger(Cade Strube, Bryce Lopez, Colton Box, Kameryn Aguero)-1st

8th Grade Girls

Ballinger(Jessa Battle, Matilda Galvan, Chasity Canada, Olivia Aguilera)-3rd

Long Jump

7th Grade Boys

Leo Rangel-1st

Braden Belk-5th

8th Grade Boys

Bryce Lopez- 7th

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-2nd

Kristy Rangel-4th

Shot Put

7th Grade Boys

Aden Sanchez-4th

Jack Robertson-5th

Ben Wilson-6th

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-1st

Colton Box-5th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-2nd

Discus

7th Grade Boys

Jack Robertson-4th

8th Grade Boys

Aven Ochoa-1st

Tate Riley-3rd

7th Grade Girls

Maddie Dixon-3rd

Hannah Haddon-6th

8th Grade Girls

Kylie Sivley-1st

Triple Jump

7th Grade Boys

Braden Belk-4th

Aiden Pena-6th

Kyson Weathers-7th

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-1st

Bryce Lopez-5th

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

Kannan Collier-4th

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-1st

High Jump

8th Grade Boys

Kameryn Aguero-6th

7th Grade Girls

Ashtyn Wilson-2nd

8th Grade Girls

Matilda Galvan-5th

Pole Vault

7th Grade Boys

Mason Rutledge-1st

Landon Moeller-2nd

8th Grade Boys

Cade Strube-3rd

8th Grade Girls

Olivia Aguilera-1st

Jaclynn Dankworth-5th