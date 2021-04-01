Park Board 2021 Easter Egg Hunt

The CIty of Ballinger Park Board recently held the first annual City Park Easter Egg Hunt. The event took place on Saturday, March 27th at 10am. The hunt was a huge success and the majority of the city park was used for the event. Approximately 200 children along with parents and grandparents attended the event. The event included over 9000 candy filled eggs as well as prizes that included Razor Scooters, various bicycles, sports equipment, toys, prefilled Easter baskets, and other toys that children could win. The hunt was open to children ages 0-12 and was broken up into six different age groups to give everyone an area for their age to search. Many local families stayed to enjoy the park after the event.

The Easter egg hunt was planned by the Ballinger City Park Board and the board was assisted with filling eggs by some of the area girls scouts as well as Ballinger City Council Member Steve Gray. The local high school Rotary Interact students also had volunteers that helped hide the eggs in the park for the event. Many local businesses and individuals donated candy and prizes for the event so a special thank you goes out to them.. The event would not have been possible without the generosity of the sponsors. The park board would like to thank all of the sponsors that helped out.

Sponsor for the event include the following:

1st Community Federal Credit Union

Ballinger Noon Lions Club

Ballinger Printing and Graphics

Bearcat Nutrition

Brandon Killough, CPA

Dollar General

First Baptist Church

Lange Funeral Home

Little Tots Depot Daycare

First National Bank of Ballinger

Hice Insurance

Keystone Bank

Main Street Soda Fountain

Ministerial Alliance

Monster Munch Kettle Corn

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Owen’s Wild Game Processing & Taxidermy LLC

Paske Tire & Lube

Pizza Hut

Rotary Club

Runnels County Vet Clinic

Shoppin Baskit

Sonic Drive-In

Surety Title

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company The Chocolate Chip Cottage TJ’s Shaved Ice Walmart Willingham Insurance Agency Mary Anderson Kodi Galvan Ryan Lange

Elaine Haliburton Flores McDaniel

Rhonda Ramos