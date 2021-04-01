Park Board 2021 Easter Egg Hunt

The CIty of Ballinger Park Board recently held the first annual City Park Easter Egg Hunt. The event took place on Saturday, March 27th at 10am. The hunt was a huge success and the majority of the city park was used for the event. Approximately 200 children along with parents and grandparents attended the event. The event included over 9000 candy filled eggs as well as prizes that included Razor Scooters, various bicycles, sports equipment, toys, prefilled Easter baskets, and other toys that children could win. The hunt was open to children ages 0-12 and was broken up into six different age groups to give everyone an area for their age to search. Many local families stayed to enjoy the park after the event.
The Easter egg hunt was planned by the Ballinger City Park Board and the board was assisted with filling eggs by some of the area girls scouts as well as Ballinger City Council Member Steve Gray. The local high school Rotary Interact students also had volunteers that helped hide the eggs in the park for the event. Many local businesses and individuals donated candy and prizes for the event so a special thank you goes out to them.. The event would not have been possible without the generosity of the sponsors. The park board would like to thank all of the sponsors that helped out.
Sponsor for the event include the following:
1st Community Federal Credit Union
Ballinger Noon Lions Club
Ballinger Printing and Graphics
Bearcat Nutrition
Brandon Killough, CPA
Dollar General
First Baptist Church
Lange Funeral Home
Little Tots Depot Daycare
First National Bank of Ballinger
Hice Insurance
Keystone Bank
Main Street Soda Fountain
Ministerial Alliance
Monster Munch Kettle Corn
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Owen’s Wild Game Processing & Taxidermy LLC
Paske Tire & Lube
Pizza Hut
Rotary Club
Runnels County Vet Clinic
Shoppin Baskit
Sonic Drive-In
Surety Title
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company
The Chocolate Chip Cottage
TJ’s Shaved Ice
Walmart
Willingham Insurance Agency
Mary Anderson
Kodi Galvan
Ryan Lange
Elaine Haliburton Flores McDaniel
Rhonda Ramos