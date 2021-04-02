Gene Wiley Campbell April 13, 1948 – April 01, 2021

Gene Wiley Campbell went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 1, 2021, at age 72. Visitation will be April 10, 2021, 10:00 am-12:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. Graveside services will be held the same day at 2:00 pm at Old Runnels Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas, with Chunky Nelms of San Angelo officiating.

Gene was born April 13, 1948, in Ballinger, Texas. Gene was son to the late Ross and Willa Dean Campbell of Brownfield, Texas. He was a graduate of Angelo State University and a Certified Public Account in the state of Texas. Gene was an avid golfer and excelled as a CPA for Hilcorp Energy in Houston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Willa Campbell, his brother James Ross Campbell, his daughter-in-law Beth Campbell, and his grandson Blake Shelton.

Survivors include daughter, Gena Campbell, son, Jon Campbell, sisters, Freda Jones, Brenda Jones, and Cynthia Bice, brother, Charles Campbell, granddaughter, Allyssa Shelton, and grandson, Eric Dill.

Guests may register online at www.ballingerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nolan County Sherriff’s Department.