Ballinger Unified Track competes at Area Meet April 1st

The Ballinger Unified Track team competed at Area on April 1st and had many strong performances.

In the 100M dash Heaven Ornelaz ran a 16.68 and finished in 4th. Nadia Molina ran a 15.24 and placed 2nd.

Jay’Vion Dampeer and partner Ian Gressett competed in the long jump. Jay’Vion jumped 7’10¼” for 4th place. Ian Gressett jumped 17’10” for 1st place.

In the long jump Kami Cuellar jumped 2’9¾” placing 5th.

Aiden Knight, Danielle Luna and Heaven Ornelaz all competed in the shot put. Aiden threw 36’10”, Danielle Luna threw 19’11½” and Heaven Ornalez threw 15’8″.

In the 4x100M relay the team of Jesse Horton-Vela, Jay’Vion Dampeer, Jayden Fuentes and Ian Gressett once again placed 1st, but impressively shaved over 3 seconds off their previous time. Having run a 55.6″ previously, the team ran a 52.40″ at Area.

Good luck to all competitors that are moving on the Regionals!