The Backroads of Western Runnels County

A Driving Tour of Spring Wild Flowers, Wildlife, and Historical Sites

Sponsored by the Runnels County Historical Commission

Saturday, May 1, 2021. Meet at Runnels County Courthouse at 8:00 am, or join us in Winters and leave from Z. I. Hale Museum at 8:30 am. Please invite friends and combine together in vehicles if you have had COVID shots. Tour is 94 miles and will end at Lowake Steak House in Rowena for lunch. Bring your camera. Make sure you have plenty of gas. One person in each vehicle will need to provide your phone number for texts during tour. These texts will refer you to the tour narrative. You may want to bring your RCHC books—Historical Markers and Schools. For more information, Randall’s phone is 325-365-1026, Beverly’s is 326-365-6400, and Linda’s is 325-977-0625. Some areas do not have cell service, but usually texts work. The RCHC will have a meeting after lunch.