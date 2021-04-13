David Leon Cowart October 10, 1951 – April 06, 2021

David Leon Cowart, 69, of Ballinger, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

He was born on Wednesday, October 10, 1951, to Solomon Leon and Frances L. (King) Cowart in Bell County at Ft. Hood. He married Linda Freeman on January 26, 1974, at the First Methodist Church of Ballinger, and together they shared over 47 incredible years together. If there was a special board or project that occurred in town David didn’t just have his name on it, he was always very involved in it. In his over forty years in Ballinger, he served for 9 years on the Ballinger ISD school board, Ballinger Little League board, Christmas in April board, Ballinger Country Club board, Carnegie Library Board, Soccer Board, the Runnels County Appraisal District Review Board, the Ballinger Cemetery Association board, Ballinger Memorial Hospital District board of directors, and was very active in the Ballinger Rotary Club where he also served as past president and past Assistant District Governor. He was also the recipient of Citizen of The Year in 2018 and was Rotarian of the Year for 2010 to 2011.

David owned and operated a successful construction company for many years before becoming the owner of Ballinger’s own Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, where he was loved and adored by everyone he worked with. He truly ran his business with an open and giving heart, and it showed in his love for the people and city of Ballinger. When he wasn’t building, renovating, or doing charitable work, he was known to play a round of golf or two, or could be caught dedicating time to cultivate the roses he loved so much. A man of many talents, a kind heart, and a bold spirit, he will be missed by all who knew him. Above all things, David’s real love and passion was for being a father to his boys Luke and Josh. Whether it was Boy Scouts, soccer, or baseball he made sure he was there to ensure his boys got the best out of life. He dedicated his time to coaching them, supporting them, and watching them grow into successful young men.

David is preceded in death by his father Leon.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, his sons Luke Cowart of Dallas, Tx, and Josh Cowart of Austin. David is also survived by his mother Frances, his brother Billy Jack Cowart and wife Marsha of Oglesby, Tx, and his nieces Kori and Brandi.

A celebration of life will be held for David on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Ballinger, with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David Cowart Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Evergreen Cemetery Association in David’s honor.

The family wishes to thank all of the emergency services and hospital staff, as well as the community that has shown an incredible outpouring of support for them during this difficult time.