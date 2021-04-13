Margaret Korenek Humes December 01, 1929 – April 09, 2021

Margaret LaRee (Korenek) Humes, 91, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021.

She was born on Sunday, December 1, 1929, to Emil and Viola (Mika) Korenek in Ballinger, Texas. After graduation from Ballinger High School, she went on to work at San Angelo National Bank in accounting. On October 7, 1961, she married the love of her life David Bruce Humes, and together they shared 56 beautiful years together before his passing in 2018. Margaret loved working in her garden, reading murder mystery novels, and traveling to Colorado with her husband. After her husband’s retirement, they spent every summer there together enjoying fishing and making lifelong friends at different RV parks.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Emil and Viola Korenek, and her husband David Bruce Humes.

She is survived by her daughter Christi and husband Larry of Arlington, Texas, and special honorary daughter Sherrie Bradford Bouissey and husband Steve of San Angelo. Margaret is also survived by her cousin Alice Wilson also of San Angelo.

A graveside service will be held for Margaret on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at Rowena Protestant Cemetery, with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or to plant a tree of remembrance.