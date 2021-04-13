Mike Zuniga, Jr. September 12, 1939 – April 10, 2021

Mike Zuniga, Jr., 81, of Ballinger, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones and family.

He was born on September 12, 1939, to Mike and Alicia (Martinez) Zuniga, Sr. in Burnet, Texas. After graduating from high school, he went to work a life of service and honor. On August 6, 1961, he married the love of his life Elizabeth Gonzales in Paint Rock, Texas. While Mike had a true passion and love for farming and ranching and was known to be an ex-cowboy, his true passion was being an excellent father and husband. Mike was well known for his work with LULAC where he volunteered for over 35 years and served many times as District Director. He was a member of Lion’s Club in Winters, Texas. He worked as the Executive Director of Central Texas Opportunities. Mike was a civil rights advocate and was also very active in missionary work in Mexico through his church, The First Baptist Church of Ballinger.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Mike Sr. and Alicia Zuniga, as well as his sister Irene Rios.

He is survived by his wife Liz, his son Mike Zuniga III and girlfriend Elaine May of Ballinger, his daughter Eloise Zuniga Walker and husband Miller of Blackwell, and his sister Betty Burson of Winters. Mike will also be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews as well as his dog Festus and 7 cats.

A celebration of life will be held for Mike on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm at The 8th Street First Baptist Church of Ballinger with Max Pratt and Kenneth Plumley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice or to Ballinger Memorial Hospital District in Mike’s honor.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Ballinger and Dr. Bundrant for their special care of Mike.