Robert Eugene Ferguson December 07, 1939 – April 12, 2021

David Eugene Ferguson, 81, of Ballinger, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 12, 2021.

He was born on December 7, 1939, to Robert Edward and Elva Mae (Wheeless) Ferguson in Ballinger, Texas. David served honorably in the United States Navy before his honorable discharge at the rank of Seaman from San Diego, California. He married Delores Ann Littlefield on April 14, 1962. He worked as a tinsmith for Mueller’s Supply until his retirement in 1986. David was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Ballinger.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elva Ferguson, his sister Louise Green, his son-in-law Joe Roy Lancaster, nephews Robert Green and Lonnie Bishop, niece Mary Green and his granddaughter Angel Hurt Ferguson.

He Is survived by his wife Delores “Dee”, his son Robert “Butch” Ferguson & wife Becky of Ballinger, daughter Lisa New & son-in-law Michael New of Ballinger, son David Michael Ferguson & sweetheart Pamela Harper of Winters, his sister Ruth Grenwelge & husband Charles of Winters, sister Addie Kuzenda & husband James of Gatesville, brother-in-law Marion Green of Winters. David will also be greatly missed by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

A graveside service will be held for David on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10:00 am at Old Runnels Cemetery.