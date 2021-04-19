Ballinger Unified Track Competes well at Regionals

Despite several very strong performances the Ballinger Unified Track team will not advance past Regionals in their inaugural year. With smaller team numbers than other schools their overall point total was not enough to get them further.

Athlete Jay’vion Dampeer jumped 13’9.5″ and partner Ian Gressett finished the long jump with a 15′ 9.5″ jump.

Jesse Horton-Vela threw the shot put 20’1.75″ and partner Aiden Knight threw 33’10”. Heaven Ornelaz threw 14’2″ and partner Daniella Luna threw 19’3″.

In the 100M dash Heaven Ornelaz ran a 17.4 second race and partner Nadia Molina ran 15.99 seconds.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Jesse Horton-Vela, Jayden Fuentes, Jay’vion Dampeer and Ian Gressett had another strong showing with a run of 54.62 for 2nd place.

Congratulations to all of these athletes for a job well done this year!