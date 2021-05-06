Max’s Page 5/6/2021 “MOCKED

MOCKED, REJECTED AND DESPISED

“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering….”

This is what Isaiah wrote over seven centuries before Jesus was born. God revealed the kind of cruelty His son would endure at the hands of sinful men. The Cross Jesus bore now serves as the symbol of suffering and shame. Jesus hung upon the Roman cross, died as a criminal, being spat upon and mocked by those who rejected Him and His claim to be the Messiah sent from the Father.

To get the full view of Christ’s sufferings, the Gospel tells of His weeping over Jerusalem. He had the people turn away and refuse to follow Him. His prayers in the Garden of Gethsemane, the night trial and the scourging weakened His body. As He carried the cross to Golgotha He fell beneath its load. He wore the crown of thorns, He had the spikes pounded through his hands and feet. He hung in agony for six hours. He heard the shouts of those who mocked Him. “Save yourself! Come down from the Cross.”

Living the Christian life in our land over the past 250 years has enabled disciples to worship and serve without the threat of persecutions. Such has happened throughout the Christian age in so many places. How blessed we have been! I wonder how well we relate to the experience of Jesus? Mockery will continue from unbelievers. Sorrows may fill our hearts because the love of God and hope of salvation is not shared with loved ones. Rejection of our beloved values is showing up throughout the population.

We are witnessing the change in our society where people love their things and hate people. We see the change from wholesome family life. The acceptance of ungodly lifestyles prove to bring great harm and sorrow to people in various forms.

How sad it is to live in a society where the security of God’s love and grace fails to reach deeply into the lives of people, shaping of our culture.

We who follow Jesus may be despised, rejected and mocked. Jesus was. No matter what, let us follow in the footsteps of Jesus. It is where we find peace and joy in a world filled with hostility and hurt.

“For we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose…..If God is for us, who can be against us?….We are more than conquerors through Him who loved us….Neither death nor life, angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers….nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8

Max Pratt