Talpa Talk 5/6/2021

Hello to all:

It has been a quiet week out here. Well, there was a certain amount of thunder to

Let us know it was raining and raining and raining. Total was about 2 ¾” for the week.

Today, Sunday, is a bright sunny day with little wind. Can’t get out to do much because the yard has puddles of water standing around. It will be spring sometime. I think that I am feeding about 5 cats here at the house and I am now sure how many next door. I was putting one scoop of dry food in each feeder. It was always eaten down to the few little bits that fell to the ground. So I doubled the amount of food to two scoops.

Now all of that is gone every morning. Am I feeding more cats or maybe rats and a dog or two? I am going to have to get me one of those motion devices that takes a pic of

Visitors and see who all eats there. The little Red hen is back and she has evidently developed a taste for cat food. Ok, come on up. First come first serve. Except for Mr. Skunk. I still try to pick up all the food before he gets here and put it in the storeroom.

We have put the little Pontic Soltice in the shop. The engine light comes on and never goes off. No telling what is wrong with it, so see what the guy with the GM computer can find out. I am still driving the 2006 F-150. It has 209,xxx miles on it and going strong. Of course I have replaced everything but the door handles so I guess they will be next. Our friend from down the road has a similar pickup. His door handle did break. He opens the door with some kind of operation that involves a coat hanger on the outside of the door. Roll the window down and yank of the coat hanger and the door opens, most of the time.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob