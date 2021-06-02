Billy Wayne Clifton December 04, 1939 – May 24, 2021

Billy Wayne Clifton, 81, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 24, 2021.

He was born on December 4, 1939, to Charles Preston and Ota Bell (Caudle) Clifton in Ballinger. After graduating from High School, he went on to serve honorably in both the National Guard and the United States Army as a sharpshooter and marksman, eventually being awarded the Marksmanship Badge. On January 27, 1961, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Carson, in San Angelo Texas, and together they shared over 60 beautiful years. Billy was a boy scout troop leader and received the “Silver Beaver” award, worked as a volunteer Firefighter for the Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department, served with the Reserve Police Department, was an honorary deputy sheriff with Runnels County, was a member of the Ballinger Rotary Association, and was a proud Bearcat football team member and lifelong Bearcat. He was also a member of the First Christian Church of Ballinger. He was employed by the family business, Acme Sheet Metal until he took over and ran the business for many years. He is best known around town as the air conditioning guy. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ota Bell Clifton.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his son Todd Clifton of Colorado Springs, Colorado, his daughters Lori Clifton of Ballinger and Julie Keesee and husband Aaron of Houston, his grandchildren Brandon Clifton and wife Kelly, AJ Keesee and wife Lauryn, Chris Keesee, Tanner Clifton and beloved Christina Garcia, and Jaimee Keesee. Papa will also be greatly missed by his great-grandchildren Harper Clifton, Sawyer Clifton, and Preston (Little Bit) Clifton as well as Clemens, Rocky, and Luckee. He will be remembered as well by his brother Wade Clifton and wife Elaine of Paint Rock and his sister Barbara Hejl of Blackwell.

A memorial service will be held for Billy on Friday, June 4th in the Chapel at Lange Funeral Home with Max Pratt officiating.

The family wishes to thank all of the Hospice nurses and aides for their loving care and constant aide and guidance to the family, Dr. Bundrant and Max Pratt for their visits, and family friends for their love and support at the end.