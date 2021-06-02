Rowena Lions Club Father’s Day Special

The Rowena Lions Club is now taking orders for BBQ’ed Pork Loins and German Sausage. Each order will include one BBQ’ed Pork loin and two links of German Sausage. Price is $50 per order. (PRE-ORDERS only). Orders will be ready for pickup on Sunday, June 20, from 9am-11:30am at the Rowena Vol. Fire Dept. The club will also be selling quarts of Hot Sauce (Howard Family recipe) for $7 per quart or $5 per quart with a BBQ order. To place an order: Cliff 442-2331, 977-1672, Howard 895-1648, Mike 442-2006 after 6pm, Pat 650-0105 or any Rowena Lions Club member. Please have orders placed by June 16.